The Brazilians play their second match at the global club competition seeking to build on their good start.

Mamelodi Sundowns face Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in a 2025 Fifa Club World Cup Group F match at TQL Stadium on Saturday.

Making Masandawana brim with confidence going into this match are the three points they picked up in their tournament opener against Ulsan HD.

Coach Miguel Cardoso finally started Themba Zwane against Ulsan and GOAL predicts how he could line up his men on Saturday.