Mamelodi Sundowns vs AS Maniema Union Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about Masandawana's Champions League clash against the Greens and Blacks of Congo.

Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria will be the centre of attention on Tuesday evening as Mamelodi Sundowns take on AS Maniema Union in the Caf Champions League clash .

The Tshwane giants and the Congolese outfit will be eager to kick start their Champions League's group stage journey on a positive note by winning their first matches.

Here, GOAL provides you with the necessary information on how to watch the Sundowns versus Maniema Union match, such as TV channels, streaming options, team updates, and much more.