Mamelodi Sundowns vs AS FAR Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns face immense pressure to perform against AS FAR, especially after Orlando Pirates secured their spot in the Caf Champions League quarterfinals spot.

Miguel Cardoso’s side approaches this clash with confidence following a vital away win in the DRC against Maniema.

However, the stakes are high as they aim to secure their place in the knockout stages.

Rabat, already qualified and topping Group B, will look to maintain their unbeaten record.

The match is set for Sunday, January 19, 2024, at 18h00, with Sundowns determined to rise to the occasion at home.

