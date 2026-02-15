Mamelodi Sundowns star reminding ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger of the Brazilian Romario and 'that guy is still going to hurt a lot of players'
A difficult season for Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns have been struggling to stamp their authority in the Premier Soccer League title race, where they trail Orlando Pirates by six points, although they have a game in hand.
Even on the continent, they almost failed to progress from the CAF Champions League group stage to the quarter-finals, and that piled pressure on coach Miguel Cardoso.
But amid that inconsistent run, there has been a breath of fresh air with some individual brilliance from some players.
Who is the Sundowns player likened to Romario?
Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye sees some traits of the Brazilian legend and former FC Barcelona forward Romario in January signing Brayan Leon.
“Leon is a dangerous player,” said Khanye, as per iDiksi Times.
“That guy is still going to hurt a lot of players. I wanted to see him from when he starts a season, but he’s already proving himself. A quality player doesn’t need 20 games to prove himself; you just see him.
“He’s a striker that reminds me of the Brazilian Romario, the height and how dynamic and mobile he is.”
Cardoso has warned his players against thinking they have "become the best in the world" after Saturday's victory over MC Alger in the Champions League.
“We just won one match, and it’s not because we won one match that we become the best in the world. If we had not won, we would be the worst,” said Cardoso, as per FARPost.
“Sometimes the difference in the coaches, the players, everything, and the analysis changes a lot because of one match. But I think we had a hell of a match, a good match.
“Sometimes the problems offer solutions to be solved. There is another one on Wednesday [PSL tie against Orlando Pirates], so let’s enjoy the pleasure of this victory.
“Let’s enjoy the fact that we are amongst the best on the continent again. To the knockout stages, tough problems and tough questions ahead, but beautiful ones. I’m quite excited, obviously, with the performance of the boys," added the Portuguese.
“It was really beautiful to see how they were committed. Most of the time, I was seated on the bench more than usual because there are moments when you understand the flow is happening on the pitch and the boys understand what they have to do.”
What comes next?
A huge test awaits Masandawana on Wednesday to see if their convincing 2-0 victory over MC Alger was no fluke.
It is a PSL match in which they have an opportunity to close the gap between them and log leaders Orlando Pirates.