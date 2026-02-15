Mamelodi Sundowns star reminding ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger of the Brazilian Romario and 'that guy is still going to hurt a lot of players'

Cardoso has warned his players against thinking they have "become the best in the world" after Saturday's victory over MC Alger in the Champions League.

“We just won one match, and it’s not because we won one match that we become the best in the world. If we had not won, we would be the worst,” said Cardoso, as per FARPost.

“Sometimes the difference in the coaches, the players, everything, and the analysis changes a lot because of one match. But I think we had a hell of a match, a good match.

“Sometimes the problems offer solutions to be solved. There is another one on Wednesday [PSL tie against Orlando Pirates], so let’s enjoy the pleasure of this victory.

“Let’s enjoy the fact that we are amongst the best on the continent again. To the knockout stages, tough problems and tough questions ahead, but beautiful ones. I’m quite excited, obviously, with the performance of the boys," added the Portuguese.

“It was really beautiful to see how they were committed. Most of the time, I was seated on the bench more than usual because there are moments when you understand the flow is happening on the pitch and the boys understand what they have to do.”