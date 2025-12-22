Mamelodi Sundowns sign new midfielder-come-forward as Tshwane giants look to beat Orlando Pirates to league championship
Building a dynasty through youth and silverware
Mamelodi Sundowns have carved out an extraordinary chapter in South African football, one defined by sustained excellence and a relentless drive to remain at the summit of the game. Their ability to consistently draw in players of quality has been central to this dominance, and the results are visible across both domestic and continental competitions.
Eight successive league titles have cemented their place as the most formidable side in the Premier Soccer League, while a steady stream of domestic silverware has reinforced their reputation as a club that thrives under pressure and expectation. Beyond national borders, Sundowns have also left their mark: in 2023, they claimed the historic first edition of the African Football League, and in the most recent CAF Champions League campaign, they advanced to the final, underlining their stature as genuine contenders on the continental stage.
This broader story of success is not only about established stars but also about the deliberate cultivation of youth. In keeping with their vision of building for the future, Sundowns have recently added South African Under‑17 midfielder Siyabonga Mbongo to their ranks, securing him from Remember Elite Sports Academy. His arrival reflects the club’s ongoing commitment to identifying and nurturing emerging talent who can grow within their system. Mbongo’s signing follows the acquisition of goalkeeper Lwandiso Radebe, a youth international who previously represented SuperSport United before the club’s closure. Together, these moves illustrate Sundowns’ determination to blend immediate competitiveness with long‑term investment, ensuring that the next generation of players is given the opportunity to contribute to the club’s enduring legacy.
Decisive strike that carried a nation’s hopes forward
In September 2025, Mbongo, a young learner at Masibambane College, stepped into the spotlight with a moment that will long be remembered in South African youth football. In the final of the COSAFA Under‑17 Championship against Angola, he produced the decisive strike that sealed victory for his national side, a goal that carried far more weight than the scoreline alone.
For Mbongo, hailing from the township of Orange Farm, it was a defining achievement that not only showcased his individual talent but also underscored the resilience and promise of South Africa’s next generation of players. That triumph at COSAFA did more than deliver silverware; it secured the team’s passage into the qualifiers for the 2026 CAF Under‑17 Africa Cup of Nations, ensuring that the young squad would have the opportunity to test themselves against the continent’s best and continue their journey on a larger stage.
Sundowns eyeing league championship
Although Mbongo is expected to begin his journey in the colours of Sundowns by featuring primarily for the club’s Diski Challenge side, his presence is already being viewed as an important addition to a youthful squad determined to make its mark.
The Diski Challenge has long been a proving ground for emerging talent and Mbongo’s inclusion adds both depth and promise to a team eager to push for honours. At this stage of the campaign, Sundowns find themselves firmly in contention, sitting second on the log with 29 points collected from 13 matches. The race at the top remains finely balanced, with Orlando Pirates narrowly ahead on 31 points from the same number of fixtures. That slender gap underscores the competitive nature of the league and highlights how every contribution, particularly from rising stars like Mbongo, could prove decisive as the season unfolds.
What comes next?
With the domestic calendar temporarily on hold as the Africa Cup of Nations unfolds in Morocco and commands the attention of the continent, Sundowns find themselves in a period of reflection and preparation rather than competition. This pause in league action offers the club an invaluable window to reassess their strategies and strengthen the depth of their squads.
For the club, the ambition is not limited to maintaining the momentum of their senior team; equal emphasis is placed on ensuring that the reserve side remains competitive and well‑equipped for the challenges that lie ahead. As the second half of the campaign approaches, Sundowns are expected to continue reinforcing both tiers of their playing roster, blending experienced performers with emerging prospects, so that when domestic football resumes, they are positioned to sustain their dominance and push for honours on multiple fronts.