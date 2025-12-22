Mamelodi Sundowns sign new midfielder-come-forward as Tshwane giants look to beat Orlando Pirates to league championship

Mamelodi Sundowns have carved out an extraordinary chapter in South African football, one defined by sustained excellence and a relentless drive to remain at the summit of the game. Their ability to consistently draw in players of quality has been central to this dominance, and the results are visible across both domestic and continental competitions.

Eight successive league titles have cemented their place as the most formidable side in the Premier Soccer League, while a steady stream of domestic silverware has reinforced their reputation as a club that thrives under pressure and expectation. Beyond national borders, Sundowns have also left their mark: in 2023, they claimed the historic first edition of the African Football League, and in the most recent CAF Champions League campaign, they advanced to the final, underlining their stature as genuine contenders on the continental stage.

This broader story of success is not only about established stars but also about the deliberate cultivation of youth. In keeping with their vision of building for the future, Sundowns have recently added South African Under‑17 midfielder Siyabonga Mbongo to their ranks, securing him from Remember Elite Sports Academy. His arrival reflects the club’s ongoing commitment to identifying and nurturing emerging talent who can grow within their system. Mbongo’s signing follows the acquisition of goalkeeper Lwandiso Radebe, a youth international who previously represented SuperSport United before the club’s closure. Together, these moves illustrate Sundowns’ determination to blend immediate competitiveness with long‑term investment, ensuring that the next generation of players is given the opportunity to contribute to the club’s enduring legacy.