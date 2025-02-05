'Mamelodi Sundowns should double the amount they bought Lucas Ribeiro! I'm eating humble pie, this Jayden Adams boy has changed Masandawana's midfield to that of prime FC Barcelona, you are next Orlando Pirates'

The Brazilians demonstrated their dominance against their Tshwane rivals as they embarrassed Matsatsantsa in a PSL encounter in Atteridgeville.

Mamelodi Sundowns humiliated SuperSport United as they defeated them 3-0 in the Tshwane Derby at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Tashreeq Matthews netted a double while new recruit Jayden Adams scored his first goal for Miguel Cardoso's star-studded team against the Spartans.

While sharing their opinions about the game, fans have also predicted the outcome of Downs' forthcoming match against Orlando Pirates based on their victory against SuperSport.

Here, GOAL presents some of the top opinions from football enthusiasts.