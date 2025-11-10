Mamelodi Sundowns' rejected stone Rhulani Mokwena claims 'I’d rather have 20 different scorers' after leading MC Alger to their seventh successive win Algerian Ligue 1

Coach Rhulani Mokwena made his name at Mamelodi Sundowns when Pitso Mosimane left in 2022, albeit unceremoniously, to Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly.

Initially, he served as a co-coach alongside Manqoba Mngqithi, before the management opted to let Mokwena run the show while the other one deputised him.

In the 2021/22 season, Mokwena helped the Brazilians to secure the Premier Soccer League crown but didn't have a desired impact in the CAF Champions League, where they fell in the semi-final.

A year later, Masandawana won the league once again, the inaugural African Football League (AFL), but once again, failed in their bid to conquer the continent in the elite continental club competition as they lost to Esperance in the semi-final.

Shockingly, Mokwena and Masandawana parted ways at the end of the 2022/23 season, with unconfirmed reports indicating he fell out with the club's Sporting Director, Flemming Berg, who wanted to have full control over players' arrivals and exits.

There were speculations that the signing of former Orlando Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch contributed to the strained relationship between the duo.