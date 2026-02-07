Mamelodi Sundowns outwit Sekhukhune United to reduce Orlando Pirates lead as Miguel Cardoso's attacker scores in back-to-back matches

Mamelodi Sundowns' attempt to reduce the gap between them and Orlando Pirates in the Diski Challenge title race was boosted by a 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United.

In form, Siyabonga Mabena and Gomolemo Kekana scored for the Brazilians, and the win ensured the gap between them and the Sea Robbers has been reduced to just four points.

However, the Buccaneers hold an advantage, as they are set to play on Sunday, and a victory will see the gap grow to seven points.