Mamelodi Sundowns outwit Sekhukhune United to reduce Orlando Pirates lead as Miguel Cardoso's attacker scores in back-to-back matches
Downs outwit Sekhukhune
Mamelodi Sundowns' attempt to reduce the gap between them and Orlando Pirates in the Diski Challenge title race was boosted by a 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United.
In form, Siyabonga Mabena and Gomolemo Kekana scored for the Brazilians, and the win ensured the gap between them and the Sea Robbers has been reduced to just four points.
However, the Buccaneers hold an advantage, as they are set to play on Sunday, and a victory will see the gap grow to seven points.
How other teams performed
Golden Arrows managed a 2-1 win over Stellenbosch, while Durban City and Polokwane City shared points from a 0-0 draw.
Richards Bay claimed all three points after beating Magesi 1-0. Siwelele FC and AmaZulu shared the spoils after their respective game ended in a 1-1 draw.
- Asidlali
Pirates advantage
On Sunday, Bucs stand a chance to extend the gap between them and Sundowns further if they beat Chippa United.
Chilli Boys, just like their first team in the Premier Soccer League, have been struggling and sit at the bottom of the 16-team table. They have lost their last five games, and odds are against them when they come up against an in-form Bucs.
The Sea Robbers are on a six-match winning run, and their last defeat dates back to November 16, 2025, when they lost the Soweto derby to Amakhosi.
- Asidlali
Chiefs chase
The defending champions will be up against Orbit College in search of points that will boost their chances of retaining the title.
The Glamour Boys are fifth, 16 points behind the log leaders after 16 games. There is a considerable wide margin between Amakhosi and fourth-placed Siwelele, who are ahead with six points.
The current position and the form enjoyed by their rivals, particularly Pirates and Sundowns, mean Chiefs have a daunting task as far as title defence is concerned.