Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC out to prove why PSL is boss as they begin Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup group stage campaigns

There will be a strong South African presence in the Caf Champions League as well as the Confederation Cup group stages this season.

This after all of Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC safely negotiated the preliminary rounds in their respective competitions.

Sundowns eased past Eswatini’s Mbabane Swallows while Pirates swatted aside Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy.

Meanwhile, Steve Barker’s Stellies made a resounding statement in the Confed Cup, demolishing Eswatini's Nsingizini Hotspurs FC with an aggregate score of 8-0.

This ensured that Mzansi will have three clubs representing the country in continental competitions and there’s hope that one of the trophies could end up in SA shores.

Furthermore, there will be several SA players representing North African clubs in the Champions League, with the likes of Percy Tau, Khanyisa Mayo, Fagrie Lakay and Elias Mokwana set to grace the competition.

As the Mzansi teams prepare to kick off their group-stage campaigns this week, GOAL takes a close look at their chances of success.