Mamelodi Sundowns’ Nuno Santos reveals motivation behind joining the serial PSL winners

Mamelodi Sundowns reminded their supporters why they are eight-time champions of the domestic league, despite an unconvincing start to the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season. Their shaky performances have drawn scrutiny, leaving faithful fans questioning the role of head coach Miguel Cardoso, who has yet to fully win them over.

The Portuguese midfielder was brought in to fill the big shoes of Lucas Ribeiro Costa, alongside the likes of Katlego Ntsabeleng—currently on loan from the MLS side FC Dallas—and Miguel Reisinho, to strengthen the midfield, especially with captain Themba Zwane’s future hanging by a thread.

While the 26-year-old has already scored three goals in their CAF Champions League campaign, he did not shy away from admitting that Sundowns’ success played a key role in his decision to join the club—a team that welcomed him and allowed him to showcase the influence he brings to the Chloorkop side.