Mamelodi Sundowns’ Nuno Santos reveals motivation behind joining the serial PSL winners
Masandawana grab CAF by the bull’s horns with a statement performance
Mamelodi Sundowns reminded their supporters why they are eight-time champions of the domestic league, despite an unconvincing start to the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season. Their shaky performances have drawn scrutiny, leaving faithful fans questioning the role of head coach Miguel Cardoso, who has yet to fully win them over.
The Portuguese midfielder was brought in to fill the big shoes of Lucas Ribeiro Costa, alongside the likes of Katlego Ntsabeleng—currently on loan from the MLS side FC Dallas—and Miguel Reisinho, to strengthen the midfield, especially with captain Themba Zwane’s future hanging by a thread.
While the 26-year-old has already scored three goals in their CAF Champions League campaign, he did not shy away from admitting that Sundowns’ success played a key role in his decision to join the club—a team that welcomed him and allowed him to showcase the influence he brings to the Chloorkop side.
Why Santos opted for the Brazilians
Speaking to the media after the match, Santos explained that he felt the Mzansi side needed him, and the fact that their head coach is also Portuguese played a significant role in his decision to make the Brazilians his team of choice.
“Sundowns is the biggest club in South Africa and one of the biggest clubs in Africa, and I felt the club really wanted me. When you see that, it’s easier to make those types of decisions,” Santos said after the match as reported by TimesLive.
“He [Cardoso] had an influence because he is a Portuguese coach. [We] speak the same language and he advised me how things are here, and it was easier for me.”
Santos pleased with his form and the warm reception at Chloorkop
He went on to praise the team’s performance, stating that he was pleased with his own display and grateful for how the rest of the club helped him adapt smoothly into the squad.
“Very good, great performance by the team. Three points is the most important thing we wanted to get, but I am happy with [my] performance too,” he added.
“They [the team] welcomed me very well and I’m thankful for all the people who have made me feel at home since I came here.”
“So far, so good. I played two games against Remo Stars [of Nigeria] and we did well — and now in the first game of the group stage, the first three points made me happy with the team.”
What comes next for Masandawana?
Sundowns will now shift their focus to their former coach Rulani Mokwena’s side, MC Alger, as they continue their quest for the long-awaited second star. This fixture is expected to test the players’ loyalty and professionalism, especially as many still hold deep admiration for Mokwena, a coach they consider a superhero who played a significant role in their careers.
Meanwhile, the competition appears to be tightening the race in the domestic league, where Sundowns have struggled to assert their usual dominance. They are now pushing harder to defend and reclaim the league title after failing to secure the MTN8 and Carling Knockout trophies.
With mounting pressure from the supporters, it will take more than a Champions League good performance to win them over. Collecting more points in the domestic league and widening the gap between themselves and the chasing pack will be crucial for the Tshwane-based outfit. The return of Captain Themba Zwane also adds much-needed stability, especially for a side that has contributed significantly to the current Bafana Bafana squad.