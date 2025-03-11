Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2025.BackPagePix
Kiplagat Sang

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams wary of threat posed by AmaZulu's Bongani Zungu - 'He is experienced and a ball player'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs AmaZulu FCMamelodi Sundowns FCAmaZulu FCB. ZunguJ. Adams

The midfielder who signed in January has also identified other Usuthu players that they must be wary of.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sundowns to host AmaZulu

  • Showdown expected between Adams and Zungu

  • Zungu to face his old club

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match