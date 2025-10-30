Mamelodi Sundowns loanee Terrence Mashego divulges Gavin Hunt's plan for Durban City against Kaizer Chiefs
- Backpage
Chiefs travel to Durban
Durban City defender Terrence Mashego, on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, has underlined what is important as they prepare to host Kaizer Chiefs in a Premier Soccer League match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.
Amakhosi will be facing their former coach, Gavin Hunt, as they seek to improve their league campaign.
Mashego has come out to explain what BHunt is planning against the Soweto giants.
- Backpagepix
Mashego on shutting out Chiefs
“Definitely, we want to make sure that they don’t score because the coach has been emphasising that we have been conceding too many goals,” said Mashego as per iDiski Times.
“We just need to make sure that we keep a clean sheet because if we do that, we stand a good chance of winning the game.
“If you play Chiefs in front of that crowd and you make sure that they don’t score in the first half, chances are that they might be frustrated and come in numbers," added the former TS Galaxy star.
“Definitely, if they come in numbers, there will be spaces and we stand a good chance to score.”
- Backpage
Chiefs' winless streak in the PSL
Chiefs are going to the Durban City match having failed to win their last four league games.
That is a slip-up for a team which started the season in a promising way before recent struggles.
However, last weekend's 3-1 victory over AS Simba in a CAF Confederation Cup match could motivate the Soweto giants against Durban City.
- Backpage
What comes next?
Chiefs will be hoping to have all their players when they visit Durban City as Glody Lilepo became their latest player to join their growing list of injured players.
That leaves coached Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze with limited options upfront