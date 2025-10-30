Mamelodi Sundowns loanee Terrence Mashego divulges Gavin Hunt's plan for Durban City against Kaizer Chiefs

Durban City defender Terrence Mashego, on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, has underlined what is important as they prepare to host Kaizer Chiefs in a Premier Soccer League match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.

Amakhosi will be facing their former coach, Gavin Hunt, as they seek to improve their league campaign.

Mashego has come out to explain what BHunt is planning against the Soweto giants.