Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso admits 'struggling' new signings are still to reach the levels required at Chloorkop
Ntsabeleng, Tiwani, and Basadien progress
Katlego ‘Tsiki’ Ntsabeleng, the FC Dallas loanee attacking midfielder, recently joined the Chloorkop side and has made just two appearances off the bench, but did grab himself a goal during 'Downs 5-1 demolition of Remo Stars.
Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana U20 defender Asekho Tiwani brings youthful energy and versatility to Sundowns. Though still adapting to the pace and demands of top-flight football, his technical ability and work ethic have already impressed the coaching staff.
Fawaaz Basadien was one of the best and most coveted defenders in the league last season but since his move from Stellenbosch he has found himself on the periphery at The Brazilians.
Keeping up with team standards
In an interview with SABC Sports, Cardoso explained the team’s dynamics and shared his outlook on the future of the new signings.
"Fawaaz is obviously – and I want you to understand the word I'm about to use – struggling with the competition, he's not struggling [alone], all of them are struggling because there's a lot of competition in the position," said Cardoso SABC Sports.
"[Asekho] Tiwani is also struggling, Thato Sibiya is also struggling, and Divine Lunga is also struggling, and Aubrey is at a very good level at the moment – let's hope he can continue.
"But we never know, so Fawaaz's situation is more difficult because of the level of competition that's in that position." He said.
Tsiki showning signs of development
"Tsiki arrived not in the best place, but we've seen him develop, and I was even thinking that he would be used [against Remo Stars], but we had to manage the substitutions," he added.
"I wanted him to play, and I really had a plan to put him in because I think he deserved. He grew a lot in the last two or three weeks by approaching the understanding of the football we want to play, the positioning, and the tasks of the position he plays in.
"He played very well the minutes he had in the first leg, and he trained very well through the last two weeks, so I think that he's making steps towards what we want from him."
What comes next for Sundowns?
Sundowns will be gearing up for their massive PSL clash with fellow title contenders Orlando Pirates over the weekend.
The Brazilians will be aiming to extend their strong run of form and assert their dominance in the league, while Pirates will be looking to disrupt Sundowns’ rhythm and show that their exit from the CAF Champions League was just a blip.
Whoever claims the three points at Loftus Versveld on Saturday afternoon will find themselves in pole position for the race to the title.