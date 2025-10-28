Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso admits 'struggling' new signings are still to reach the levels required at Chloorkop

Katlego ‘Tsiki’ Ntsabeleng, the FC Dallas loanee attacking midfielder, recently joined the Chloorkop side and has made just two appearances off the bench, but did grab himself a goal during 'Downs 5-1 demolition of Remo Stars.

Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana U20 defender Asekho Tiwani brings youthful energy and versatility to Sundowns. Though still adapting to the pace and demands of top-flight football, his technical ability and work ethic have already impressed the coaching staff.

Fawaaz Basadien was one of the best and most coveted defenders in the league last season but since his move from Stellenbosch he has found himself on the periphery at The Brazilians.