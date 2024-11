The Brazilians closed in the gap between them and PSL log leaders Orlando Pirates as the title race starts to take shape.

Kutlwano Letlhaku grabbed a brace as Mamelodi Sundowns beat Polokwane City 2-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

The result saw Masandawana go three points behind log leaders Orlando Pirates as the PSL title race heats up.

