Kutlwano Letlhaku, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2024Backpagepix
Dumisani Koyana

Kutlwano Letlhaku’s brace lifts Mamelodi Sundowns to victory over Polokwane City, as they edge closer to the top of the table

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Polokwane CityPolokwane City

Masandawana get sweet revenge over Rise and Shine as they score two goals at home to bag victory in a PSL clash.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Letlhaku scores brace on first league start
  • Sundowns defence holds strong against Polokwane
  • Mngqithi’s nine changes yield winning result
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below