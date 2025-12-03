+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mamelodi Sundowns vs SiweleleBackpage
Seth Willis

'Mamelodi Sundowns firing Manqoba Mngqithi was tribalism, Miguel Cardoso has been worse! Masandawana's football is unrecognisable & the empire has fallen; don't be misled by Kaizer Chiefs' - Fans

The Brazilians once again dropped points in the South African top-flight football in the midweek assignment that has guaranteed Orlando Pirates the top spot until the league resumes in January. The defending champions had to do without a key player in the last 10 minutes following the sending-off of Teboho Mokoena.

A 10-man Mamelodi Sundowns played to a 1-1 draw with Siwelele FC in the Premier Soccer League outing played on Wednesday night at the Dr. Molemela Stadium.

It wasn't a good outing for the Brazilians, who had anticipated ending the year on a high since the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will see the top-tier break for more than a month to give Bafana Bafana enough time to prepare. 

While some fans are happy with the outing, some feel heads should roll.

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.

  • Ronwen Williams, South Africa, October 2025Backpage

    Hard luck for Williams

    Great play, but we lacked goals from the chances we created, and hard luck for Ronwen Williams - Lesley Lesley

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    I will never doubt Broos again! They don't deserve Bafana chance

    That was a horrible game; no chemistry, no urgency, nothing. I will never doubt Madala Hugo again. These Sundowns players with this kind of form don’t even deserve Bafana call-ups. They’re honestly lucky to have five guys going to AFCON - King Dakana

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans

    We should be proud we didn't lose!

    I guess we should be proud of this performance. We have been traveling, haven't trained, no rest, plus the Club World Cup, no pre-season. I guess we should be proud we didn't lose - Nkululeko Mpangase 

  • Tlhopie Motsepe & Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2024BackPagePix

    Two months enough for Downs to cook

    It’s AFCON break, two months is enough for a new coach to cook this team - Gubz

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns November 2025Backpage

    We're not winning anything this season

    We're not winning anything this season; we must just accept that, unless there’s some reshuffling. Sundowns' performance declined significantly. Even Orbit FC aren’t scared to play with us. We used to be the powerhouse of Africa, but now we are just another team - Clement Mogofe

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Cardoso is good, don't be misled by ex-Chiefs fans

    Miguel Cardoso is a good coach, just give him time, don't be misled by former Kaizer Chiefs fans. We all love Cardoso -  Ntokii012

  • Grant Margeman and Marcello Allende, Siwelele vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Going toe-to-toe with Siwelele shows how poor we have been

    The fact that we’re going toe-to-toe with Siwelele just shows how poorly we’re playing. No team fears Sundowns anymore, yet people think we have an agenda against this useless coach. We’re not winning anything this season. They should keep him for the rest of the season since some fans seem satisfied with mediocrity - Philasande

  • Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Sign proper keeper

    Fire the coach. We have six weeks to fix this with the new coach. Sign a proper goalkeeper - Malume Ophekayo

  • Manqoba Mngqithi, Golden ArrowsBackpage

    Mngqithi's firing qestionable?

    There's a lot happening in our team; it's deeper than one can imagine. I assume a lot of sabotage and tribalism. One can conclude that the firing of Manqoba was based on tribalism. Cardoso has been worse than Manqoba, his playing style sucks, but his still here - Prudent Gift

  • Mamelodi Sundowns FansBackpage

    The empire has fallen

    13 PSL games into the season, and we’re already watching the decline: Seven wins, five draws, and a loss knocked out of MTN8 and Carling Knockout. The football is unrecognisable. This is not the Sundowns we know. The empire has fallen and still, no consequences -  Dr Sanele Sano Ngcobo 