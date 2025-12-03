'Mamelodi Sundowns firing Manqoba Mngqithi was tribalism, Miguel Cardoso has been worse! Masandawana's football is unrecognisable & the empire has fallen; don't be misled by Kaizer Chiefs' - Fans

A 10-man Mamelodi Sundowns played to a 1-1 draw with Siwelele FC in the Premier Soccer League outing played on Wednesday night at the Dr. Molemela Stadium.

It wasn't a good outing for the Brazilians, who had anticipated ending the year on a high since the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will see the top-tier break for more than a month to give Bafana Bafana enough time to prepare.

While some fans are happy with the outing, some feel heads should roll.

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.