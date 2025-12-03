Ronwen Williams' blunder gifts Siwelele FC point against Mamelodi Sundowns as Orlando Pirates get an end-year gift thanks to Vincent Pule

A blunder by goalkeeper Ronwen Williams helped Siwelele FC grab a point in a 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League fixture staged at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Wednesday night.

The defending champions did not start the game as anticipated, as Grant Kekana, who has been battling fitness issues for the better part of the campaign, was forced off with what looked like a muscle injury. Kegan Johannes took his place.

In the 17th minute, a good ball was headed down by Chile international Marcelo Allende to the on-rushing Nuno Santos, who didn't get the ball right, and goalkeeper Ricardo Goss made an easy save.

Siwelele, against the run of play, took the lead in the 27th minute; Johannes opted to pass a dangerous ball to Ronwen Williams instead of clearing it. The Bafana Bafana international was dispossessed in the area by Tebogo Potsane, who squared the ball to Pule Mmodi for an easy tap-in.

It happened to be the only goal in the first half despite the chances that Masandawana created from both open play and set pieces.

Even after the pause, the hosts didn't sit back to defend their slim lead, but they pushed hard for a second goal with Potsane and Pule leading the attacks.

Captain Themba Zwane had a massive chance to score an equaliser in the 68th minute when Siwelele failed to clear their lines, but the veteran 36-year-old failed to find the back of the net from a few yards out.

In the 75th minute, substitute Lebo Mothiba managed to beat Goss from a few yards out as, once again, the defenders failed to deal with a well-executed attacking move.

Mokoena received his match orders in the 80th minute for a second bookable offence, leaving the defending champions with a massive task to get a winner against Siwelele. It eventually ended 1-1 with Sundowns now two points behind Orlando Pirates, who have played a match less.

Masandawana are on 26 points from the 13 games they have played. Pirates are now guaranteed to the year on top of the table since Masandawana will not play any league game until 2026. ,