'Never compare Relebohile Mofokeng with Mduduzi Shabalala again; Kaizer Chiefs need Sangoma, but Mfundo Vilakazi must decide if he wants to play football or be Instagram model! Right time to release Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef and Motaungs should sell Amakhosi to new owners' - Fans

Kaizer Chiefs' winless run has extended to four games in all competitions after a 0-0 draw against TS Galaxy on Sunday.

Sunday's result means the Soweto giants have ceded more ground in the title race by picking up just two points from a possible six.

Even the struggling Chilli Boys frustrated Chiefs, and this result in the previous game shows how the Naturena outfit is blunt, especially their attacking department.

Flavio Silva was used as the focal point in the attacking line, but he has failed to find the back of the net when Chiefs needed the goals.

