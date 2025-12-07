+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kaizer Chiefs fans, December 2025Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

'Never compare Relebohile Mofokeng with Mduduzi Shabalala again; Kaizer Chiefs need Sangoma, but Mfundo Vilakazi must decide if he wants to play football or be Instagram model! Right time to release Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef and Motaungs should sell Amakhosi to new owners' - Fans

With two games before the Premier Soccer League takes a break, Amakhosi had a chance to go level with Orlando Pirates. They were held by Chippa United, and the second attempt was to beat TS Galaxy and go level with Mamelodi Sundowns, but they have also squandered that chance. Although Galaxy were reduced, the Glamour Boys failed to take advantage, as they were frustrated at Mbombela Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs' winless run has extended to four games in all competitions after a 0-0 draw against TS Galaxy on Sunday.

Sunday's result means the Soweto giants have ceded more ground in the title race by picking up just two points from a possible six.

Even the struggling Chilli Boys frustrated Chiefs, and this result in the previous game shows how the Naturena outfit is blunt, especially their attacking department.

Flavio Silva was used as the focal point in the attacking line, but he has failed to find the back of the net when Chiefs needed the goals. 

Now, after the draw, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted as PSL goes into a break. The break has been occasioned by the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

  • Sphe Maduna, TS Galaxy & Khanyisa Mayo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Chiefs played against 14 men

    Chiefs played against TS Galaxy and the @PSL match officials today. There’s nothing you can do when you’re basically up against 14 men. But credit to the boys — we dominated from start to finish - 𝓜𝓸𝓱𝔂

  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Mduduzi Shabalala and Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Loan out Shabalala and Vilakazi

    Loan out Shabalala and Vilakazi. Very wasteful on the ball, they must decide if they want to play football or Instagram models. The Matlou-Maboe combination should be our midfield going forward. They are really composed in midfield, and we are not losing balls for fun. Baartman is a star and deserves to start ahead of Shabalala!!!!! - T_Dee

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Release Kaze and Ben Youssef

    This is the right time to release those two coaches. Get someone with the right mindset and mandate to win us trophies. We have good and quality players… We just need a proper coach like Pitso or any other qualified coach to carry this team on his shoulders - STAR_FIGO

  • Jessica Motaung and Kaizer Motaung Jr, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage

    Amakhosi need new owners

    We need new owners. Just sell the club to someone else who will make sure that we, the fans, are happy because you don’t care, yet people are coming to watch your games, wasting their hard-earned money on this nonsense. It’s about time you take us seriously, and we want quality players - Mohale

  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Mduduzi Shabalala and Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    No holidays for players!

    No holidays, please. The boys must practice how to score the entire December at Naturena. This is crazy - IntellectuallySexy

  • Flavio Da Silva, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Best, yet worst game

    One of our best yet also one of our worst games so far… playing that well, creating so many chances yet not winning and almost losing the game - Coach B

  • Kaizer Chiefs fans, September 2025Backpage

    Chiefs need Sangoma

    We need to find a chemical engineer; there is no way from 9 shots at goal, not even 1 got in - Bossruu

  • Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Useless club

    Kaizer Chiefs is the most useless club in the country right now; we are subjected to nonsense from a so-called big team. There is no team here, and the sooner we realise that as Khosi fans, the better - T U M I

  • VAR, November 2025Backpage

    Sad

    I don’t know what to say. This is really sad. We really need VAR in South Africa - Andile

  • Kaizer Chiefs, TS Galaxy, December 2025Backpage

    Chiefs were robbed

    We were robbed of a goal. You can't play Shabba as a winger while benching Velebayi, who is a pure winger. That boy must not be benched. MDU must compete for that number 10; he is the best there. From what I'm seeing, if we continue down this path, we will struggle in the second round - Barak Siera

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Do not compare Relebohile Mofokeng with Vilakazi

    Mdu Vilakazi goes missing in a less important game, whereas Rele [Relebohile Mofokeng] scored a winner in a cup final played in front of a sell-out crowd. I don’t think it’s fair to compare the two - Mokgalaka