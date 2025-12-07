Kaizer Chiefs denied chance to level with Mamelodi Sundowns after disallowed goal against 10-man TS Galaxy in Premier Soccer League action
Da Silva goal denied
Kaizer Chiefs set the tone early, pressing high and looking lively in the attacking third. Mfundo Vilakazi and Khanyisa Mayo both found themselves in promising positions during the opening exchanges, though their efforts lacked the final touch. TS Galaxy struggled to cope with the width and pace of the visitors, often forced into retreat as Chiefs dictated the tempo.
The match’s talking point arrived midway through the first half when Flavio Da Silva broke clear after a clever ball from George Matlou and tucked his finish beyond Ira Tape. Celebrations were cut short by the assistant referee’s flag for offside, a decision that replays suggested was harsh, with Da Silva appearing level when the pass was played.
Galaxy offered little going forward, with Seluleko Mahlambi, Mpho Mvelase and Junior Zindonga unable to trouble the Chiefs defence. The hosts were pinned back for long spells, and in the closing minutes before the interval, Tape was called upon to make two sharp saves in succession - first denying Mduduzi Shabalala and then Mayo. Despite the pressure and the disallowed goal, the contest remained deadlocked, sending both sides into halftime with the scoreline still 0-0.
In the second half, Chiefs kept pressing hard to break the deadlock, showing plenty of intent in the final third. The introduction of Asanele Velebayi gave their attack a fresh spark, his pace and direct running unsettling Galaxy’s defence. There was also a big moment for youngster Luke Baartman, who was handed his debut for Amakhosi.
The closing stages were dominated by Chiefs, wave after wave of attacks making it feel like one‑way traffic. Yet Galaxy nearly stole it late on when Mlungisi Mbunjana’s strike rattled the post, a reminder of how quickly the game can turn.
The drama continued as Nhlanhla Mgaga was shown a red card for a foul on Velebayi, leaving the hosts down to ten men in stoppage time. Despite the pressure, the match ended 0‑0, with Chiefs climbing to fourth place - though a win would have seen them draw level on points with Mamelodi Sundowns.
The MVP
Dillan Solomons really caught the eye over the course of the game. Playing at right‑back, he wasn’t just solid defensively but kept pushing forward, linking play and giving Chiefs plenty of options in attack. Time and again, he delivered useful balls into dangerous areas, keeping the pressure on Galaxy’s backline.
His pace and willingness to overlap made him a constant headache for the defenders, who struggled to close him down or cut off his supply. Every time Chiefs looked to build momentum, Solomons was involved, showing the kind of energy and drive that lifted the team and kept the home side on edge.
The big loser
The match officials found themselves under the spotlight for a few debatable calls that left both players and supporters unsettled. The most significant moment came midway through the first half when assistant referee Lubabalo Pitsha raised his flag to rule Flavio Da Silva offside after the striker had coolly finished beyond the goalkeeper.
The decision immediately drew sharp reactions, as many felt Da Silva had timed his run perfectly and replays appeared to support that view. What could have been a crucial breakthrough for Chiefs was instead chalked off.
What’s next for Chiefs?
The Glamour Boys will now have a valuable window to pause and reflect on the journey that has unfolded across the first half of the league season. With the Africa Cup of Nations break providing a natural pause in the domestic calendar, Chiefs are afforded the chance to regroup, reset and sharpen their focus for the demanding months that lie ahead.
When the league resumes, Amakhosi will mark their return with a home fixture against Golden Arrows on January 20. Just days later, the spotlight will shift to continental competition as Chiefs embark on a crucial away trip to Zambia, where they will face Zesco United on January 25 in matchday three of the CAF Confederation Cup Group D.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐