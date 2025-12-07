Kaizer Chiefs denied chance to level with Mamelodi Sundowns after disallowed goal against 10-man TS Galaxy in Premier Soccer League action

Kaizer Chiefs set the tone early, pressing high and looking lively in the attacking third. Mfundo Vilakazi and Khanyisa Mayo both found themselves in promising positions during the opening exchanges, though their efforts lacked the final touch. TS Galaxy struggled to cope with the width and pace of the visitors, often forced into retreat as Chiefs dictated the tempo.

The match’s talking point arrived midway through the first half when Flavio Da Silva broke clear after a clever ball from George Matlou and tucked his finish beyond Ira Tape. Celebrations were cut short by the assistant referee’s flag for offside, a decision that replays suggested was harsh, with Da Silva appearing level when the pass was played.

Galaxy offered little going forward, with Seluleko Mahlambi, Mpho Mvelase and Junior Zindonga unable to trouble the Chiefs defence. The hosts were pinned back for long spells, and in the closing minutes before the interval, Tape was called upon to make two sharp saves in succession - first denying Mduduzi Shabalala and then Mayo. Despite the pressure and the disallowed goal, the contest remained deadlocked, sending both sides into halftime with the scoreline still 0-0.

In the second half, Chiefs kept pressing hard to break the deadlock, showing plenty of intent in the final third. The introduction of Asanele Velebayi gave their attack a fresh spark, his pace and direct running unsettling Galaxy’s defence. There was also a big moment for youngster Luke Baartman, who was handed his debut for Amakhosi.

The closing stages were dominated by Chiefs, wave after wave of attacks making it feel like one‑way traffic. Yet Galaxy nearly stole it late on when Mlungisi Mbunjana’s strike rattled the post, a reminder of how quickly the game can turn.

The drama continued as Nhlanhla Mgaga was shown a red card for a foul on Velebayi, leaving the hosts down to ten men in stoppage time. Despite the pressure, the match ended 0‑0, with Chiefs climbing to fourth place - though a win would have seen them draw level on points with Mamelodi Sundowns.