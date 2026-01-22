+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kaizer Motaung Jr & Bobby Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs officials Backpagepix
Seth Willis

Mamelodi Sundowns' Cup opponents sign two players from Kaizer Chiefs after snapping up Orlando Pirates goalkeeper

Amakhosi have released two players in the ongoing short January transfer window, hoping they get regular play-time to stand a chance of featuring for the senior team in the future. The Glamour Boys have not added any big names to their playing unit despite chasing major titles. Interestingly, both Masandawana and Bucs have brought in new faces.

  • Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Asidlali

    Massive chance to strengthen

    The Premier Soccer League clubs and other outfits plying trade in the South African football have a chance to strengthen their playing unit.

    Already, some big names have switched their allegiance in the last couple of days, with the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns, Sekhukhune United, and Orlando Pirates making statement signings.

    However, some, like Kaizer Chiefs, believe they have enough firepower to sustain their challenge in the Premier Soccer League, Nedbank Cup, as well as the CAF Confederation Cup.

  • Sundowns' Nedbank Cup opponents Gomora FC strengthen squad

    Gomora United will be playing against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup's Round of 32. 

    Knowing the massive assignment awaiting them, the lower-tier outfit has made a couple of signings to help strengthen their squad to stand a chance of making the next phase.

    They have signed Bafana Bafana defender, 21-year-old Siyabonga Gumede, to help in the rear guard.

    Another player who has joined the ABC Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit is Sifiso Timba. The right-back was part of the Amajita team that won the U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) last year in Egypt.

  • Rooi Mahamutsa, Orlando Pirates, February 2016.Gallo

    Duo joins Pirates legend

    In July 2025, Gomora made a bold move to sign veteran goalkeeper 'young' Rooi Mahamutsa, who helped them get promoted to the second-tier.

    "You talk about Mahamutsa, the man didn't deserve to play in the ABC Motsepe League in the first place because he's still a quality player," club's chairman Joe Seanego told the media.

    "So, it was more like he was giving back to the community. At 43, the man is still going very strong, and to me, he's very young. 

    He's living a healthy lifestyle, and he's taking good care of himself, so he will continue to be part of the team in the NFD. He's still going very strong," he concluded.

  • Nedbank Cup TrophyBackpage

    The Nedbank Cup Round of 32 fixtures

    This is how the teams will play in the Nedbank Cup's Round of 32.

    Stellenbosch FC v Kaizer Chiefs

    Army Rockets v Casric Stars

    Hungry Lions FC v University of Pretoria

    Tshakuma Tsha Mazivhandila v Orlando Pirates

    Durban City FC v Chippa United

    Polokwane City v Amazulu FC

    SSU M17 FC v Milford FC

    To Be Confirmed (Western Cape) v Luthuli Brigades FC

    FC Cardinals v JackSa Spears

    Mkhambathi FC v Lerumo Lions FC

    Upington City FC v Magesi FC

    Highbury FC v Sekhukhune United

    Lamontville Golden Arrows v Orbit College

    Mamelodi Sundowns v Gomora United

    TS Galaxy v Marumo Gallants

    Siwelele FC v Richards Bay FC

