Mamelodi Sundowns' Cup opponents sign two players from Kaizer Chiefs after snapping up Orlando Pirates goalkeeper
Massive chance to strengthen
The Premier Soccer League clubs and other outfits plying trade in the South African football have a chance to strengthen their playing unit.
Already, some big names have switched their allegiance in the last couple of days, with the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns, Sekhukhune United, and Orlando Pirates making statement signings.
However, some, like Kaizer Chiefs, believe they have enough firepower to sustain their challenge in the Premier Soccer League, Nedbank Cup, as well as the CAF Confederation Cup.
Sundowns' Nedbank Cup opponents Gomora FC strengthen squad
Gomora United will be playing against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup's Round of 32.
Knowing the massive assignment awaiting them, the lower-tier outfit has made a couple of signings to help strengthen their squad to stand a chance of making the next phase.
They have signed Bafana Bafana defender, 21-year-old Siyabonga Gumede, to help in the rear guard.
Another player who has joined the ABC Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit is Sifiso Timba. The right-back was part of the Amajita team that won the U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) last year in Egypt.
Duo joins Pirates legend
In July 2025, Gomora made a bold move to sign veteran goalkeeper 'young' Rooi Mahamutsa, who helped them get promoted to the second-tier.
"You talk about Mahamutsa, the man didn't deserve to play in the ABC Motsepe League in the first place because he's still a quality player," club's chairman Joe Seanego told the media.
"So, it was more like he was giving back to the community. At 43, the man is still going very strong, and to me, he's very young.
He's living a healthy lifestyle, and he's taking good care of himself, so he will continue to be part of the team in the NFD. He's still going very strong," he concluded.
The Nedbank Cup Round of 32 fixtures
This is how the teams will play in the Nedbank Cup's Round of 32.
Stellenbosch FC v Kaizer Chiefs
Army Rockets v Casric Stars
Hungry Lions FC v University of Pretoria
Tshakuma Tsha Mazivhandila v Orlando Pirates
Durban City FC v Chippa United
Polokwane City v Amazulu FC
SSU M17 FC v Milford FC
To Be Confirmed (Western Cape) v Luthuli Brigades FC
FC Cardinals v JackSa Spears
Mkhambathi FC v Lerumo Lions FC
Upington City FC v Magesi FC
Highbury FC v Sekhukhune United
Lamontville Golden Arrows v Orbit College
Mamelodi Sundowns v Gomora United
TS Galaxy v Marumo Gallants
Siwelele FC v Richards Bay FC