Mamelodi Sundowns' Cup opponents sign two players from Kaizer Chiefs after snapping up Orlando Pirates goalkeeper

The Premier Soccer League clubs and other outfits plying trade in the South African football have a chance to strengthen their playing unit.

Already, some big names have switched their allegiance in the last couple of days, with the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns, Sekhukhune United, and Orlando Pirates making statement signings.

However, some, like Kaizer Chiefs, believe they have enough firepower to sustain their challenge in the Premier Soccer League, Nedbank Cup, as well as the CAF Confederation Cup.