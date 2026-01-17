Mamelodi Sundowns confirm Mosa Lebusa departure as defender heads to Stellenbosch FC for link up with former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt
Sundowns announce Lebusa departure
Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that centre-back Mosa Lebusa has left the club after seven years with the Tshwane giants.
The 33-year-old joined the Brazilians from Cape Town Spurs in August 2018 and he now leaves Masandawana, where his contract was due to expire in June.
"After seven incredible years, seven league titles, 207 appearances, nine goals and four assists, the Yellow Nation salutes and celebrates Mosa Lebusa," Sundowns announced.
"Masandawana wish you the best as you begin the next chapter of your journey."
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Arrival of Ndamane hinted at Lebusa's exit
Earlier this week, Sundowns announced the signing of Bafana Bafana defender Khulumani Ndamane from TS Galaxy.
Ndamane's arrival coincided with rumours linking Lebusa with a move away from Chloorkop.
The announcement by Sundowns that they have parted ways with Lebusa comes as no surprise after he managed just nine appearances in all competitions this season.
- Backpage
Sundowns close transfer business in central defence
The signing of Ndamane and the departure of Lebusa appear to have closed business for the Brazilians at the heart of defence.
They already have the likes of Grant Kekana, Keanu Cupido, Mothobi Mvala and Malibongwe Khoza as centre-backs in their squad.
That presents Lebusa with a challenge to break into the team as a regular starter.
- Backpagepix
Lebusa heads to Stellenbosch
According to iDiski Times, Lebusa is on his way to Stellenbosch FC who have signed him as a free agent.
He joins Gavin Hunt's new project in the Cape Winelands as he seeks to quickly establish himself as a regular starter.
Having gained experience in the CAF Champions League with Sundowns, Lebusa is expected to be valuable in Stellenbosch's CAF Confederation Cup campaign.