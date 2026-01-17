Mamelodi Sundowns confirm Mosa Lebusa departure as defender heads to Stellenbosch FC for link up with former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that centre-back Mosa Lebusa has left the club after seven years with the Tshwane giants.

The 33-year-old joined the Brazilians from Cape Town Spurs in August 2018 and he now leaves Masandawana, where his contract was due to expire in June.

"After seven incredible years, seven league titles, 207 appearances, nine goals and four assists, the Yellow Nation salutes and celebrates Mosa Lebusa," Sundowns announced.

"Masandawana wish you the best as you begin the next chapter of your journey."