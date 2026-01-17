+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mamelodi Sundowns confirm Mosa Lebusa departure as defender heads to Stellenbosch FC for link up with former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt

The 33-year-old returns to the Western Cape after being with the Brazilians since August 2018 for a trophy-laden spell at Chloorkop. He had been rumoured to be on his way out of Masandawana in the past two seasons, but managed to stay longer. Now he moves to the Cape Winelands, eager to earn some game time under one of the Premier Soccer League's experienced coaches.

  • Sundowns announce Lebusa departure

    Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that centre-back Mosa Lebusa has left the club after seven years with the Tshwane giants. 

    The 33-year-old joined the Brazilians from Cape Town Spurs in August 2018 and he now leaves Masandawana, where his contract was due to expire in June.

     "After seven incredible years, seven league titles, 207 appearances, nine goals and four assists, the Yellow Nation salutes and celebrates Mosa Lebusa," Sundowns announced.

    "Masandawana wish you the best as you begin the next chapter of your journey."

    Arrival of Ndamane hinted at Lebusa's exit

    Earlier this week, Sundowns announced the signing of Bafana Bafana defender Khulumani Ndamane from TS Galaxy.

    Ndamane's arrival coincided with rumours linking Lebusa with a move away from Chloorkop.

    The announcement by Sundowns that they have parted ways with Lebusa comes as no surprise after he managed just nine appearances in all competitions this season. 

    Sundowns close transfer business in central defence

    The signing of Ndamane and the departure of Lebusa appear to have closed business for the Brazilians at the heart of defence. 

    They already have the likes of Grant Kekana, Keanu Cupido, Mothobi Mvala and Malibongwe Khoza as centre-backs in their squad.

    That presents Lebusa with a challenge to break into the team as a regular starter. 

    Lebusa heads to Stellenbosch

    According to iDiski Times, Lebusa is on his way to Stellenbosch FC who have signed him as a free agent.

    He joins Gavin Hunt's new project in the Cape Winelands as he seeks to quickly establish himself as a regular starter.

    Having gained experience in the CAF Champions League with Sundowns, Lebusa is expected to be valuable in Stellenbosch's CAF Confederation Cup campaign. 

