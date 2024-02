Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena has revealed his team’s secret after securing a spot in the CafCL quarter-final round.

On Saturday, February 24th, the Brazilians emerged victorious over Nouadhibou in their Group A clash at Stade Cheika Boidiy Stadium.

Grant Kekana and Thembinkosi Lorch found the net in the 2-0 triumph, enabling the South African side to clinch maximum points away from home.

GOAL provides unfiltered quotes from Mokwena during his press conference following the match.