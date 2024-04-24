Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena chooses Ronwen Williams over Orlando Pirates' Patrick Maswanganyi as his pick for the PSL Footballer of the Season award
The debate over who should be named the local league's best player of the 2023/24 season is raging and even club coaches are getting in on the action.
- The PSL campaign is nearing its conclusion
- The debate for the ultimate playing prize is raging online
- Mokwena wades into the best player debate