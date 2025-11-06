Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on a mission to collect points and restore joy - ‘No one is happy inside the club’
Downs back to winning ways
Mamelodi Sundowns played their 12th match of the season against TS Galaxy on Wednesday night, with a single goal deciding the contest. While the game offered plenty of opportunities, it just wasn’t meant to be for either side. Miguel Cardoso’s substitutions proved decisive, as Arthur Sales netted the winner off an assist from Iqraam Rayners. At the back, Khuliso Mudau marshaled the defence brilliantly, earning the man-of-the-match accolade, and Ronwen Williams managed to keep a clean sheet.
Downs has raised plenty of questions among supporters who are accustomed to seeing their team dominate. With four draws and a loss already this season, it’s clear that the Chloorkop outfit has yet to find its rhythm.
Cardoso conceded that Sundowns’ performance has been unconvincing so far, and plans to address issues holding the team back.
Reason behind the slow start
The Portuguese tactician attempted to explain the roots of Sundowns’ problems to the media, as per Sowetan, while carefully avoiding details that might come across as ‘excuses’.
“Of course, I’m not happy with the points we have at the moment. But that is something that comes from the beginning of the season. Unfortunately, we lost points in matches we should have won,” Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference.
“But I also understood from the beginning of the season the conditions and the talk I had. I don’t want to say much because people will say the coach always brings excuses.
“Our start of the season was not as normal as it should have been, because we went to the Club World Cup, and we didn’t have time to prepare as we should have.
No one is happy inside the club
Despite the mounting frustration at Sundowns, Cardoso remains confident that with more points on the board, his side can regain the unbreakable form that once defined them.
“No one is happy inside the club; that doesn’t mean we don’t understand why. What we are working hard on is that after we were able to put things in a proper way to accumulate as many points as possible, we knew from the beginning that the league would be tough,” he said.
“What we want is to shape our character in a way that we are strong and have an attitude that no one can break.”
“We need to continue to accumulate points because we lost them where we should not have lost in the beginning of the season,” he said.
“Let’s see what will happen ahead. What I predict is that it will be a very competitive league, probably until the end.”
What comes next for Sundowns?
The Tshwane-based side will have just enough time to fine-tune their plans ahead of their clash with Polokwane City, aiming to hit the ground running in their mission to collect crucial league points.
Meanwhile, Sundowns will first face Saint Eloi Lupopo in a CAF Champions League clash—a side that recently left a bitter taste for their league rivals, Orlando Pirates. Undoubtedly, it promises to be a much-anticipated encounter with plenty of drama expected. Cardoso will later go up against former Downs coach Rulani Mokwena in their clash against MC Alger, adding another intriguing subplot to the tie.
For Cardoso, the next few fixtures are make-or-break, as fans are increasingly demanding that the club relieve him of his duties.