Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on a mission to collect points and restore joy - ‘No one is happy inside the club’

Mamelodi Sundowns played their 12th match of the season against TS Galaxy on Wednesday night, with a single goal deciding the contest. While the game offered plenty of opportunities, it just wasn’t meant to be for either side. Miguel Cardoso’s substitutions proved decisive, as Arthur Sales netted the winner off an assist from Iqraam Rayners. At the back, Khuliso Mudau marshaled the defence brilliantly, earning the man-of-the-match accolade, and Ronwen Williams managed to keep a clean sheet.

Downs has raised plenty of questions among supporters who are accustomed to seeing their team dominate. With four draws and a loss already this season, it’s clear that the Chloorkop outfit has yet to find its rhythm.

Cardoso conceded that Sundowns’ performance has been unconvincing so far, and plans to address issues holding the team back.