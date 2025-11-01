Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso adamant the Premier Soccer League title race will go down to the last stages after not displaying the ‘best football’ in draw against Orlando Pirates

“The matches are going to decide the championship," Cardoso told SuperSport TV.

"All the matches we’re going to play until we play the last one. I said the same when this championship was launched, I said this championship will be played until the final and I think this championship will be played until the last stages.

“I predicted the match will be a very difficult match and, in the end, it was tactically well played. Obviously, Sundowns with more time with the ball and Orlando Pirates with a patient second half just with long balls which is very difficult to deal with of course,” he continued.

“In the pitch, in some moments we didn’t allow the best football, I think that it’s clear also our options at the moment in the front is not helping too much to put more fire.

“We had to hold the substitutions because we knew we couldn’t play more than 20 minutes so I think it’s a fair result of what we saw in the pitch. Two teams very equal, third draw in the season, well the championship is open, let’s fight for it,” Cardoso concluded.