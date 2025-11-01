Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso adamant the Premier Soccer League title race will go down to the last stages after not displaying the ‘best football’ in draw against Orlando Pirates
Sundowns drop points
For the first time this season, Mamelodi Sundowns dropped points at home in the Premier Soccer League. Peter Shalulile’s early strike was cancelled out by Orlando Pirates youngster Camren Dansin, whose composed finish earned the visitors a valuable point on Saturday afternoon.
Despite the setback, Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso remains confident in his team’s title ambitions, suggesting the race is far from settled and likely to be decided in the final stretch of the campaign.
Cardoso reflects on match vs Pirates and title race
“The matches are going to decide the championship," Cardoso told SuperSport TV.
"All the matches we’re going to play until we play the last one. I said the same when this championship was launched, I said this championship will be played until the final and I think this championship will be played until the last stages.
“I predicted the match will be a very difficult match and, in the end, it was tactically well played. Obviously, Sundowns with more time with the ball and Orlando Pirates with a patient second half just with long balls which is very difficult to deal with of course,” he continued.
“In the pitch, in some moments we didn’t allow the best football, I think that it’s clear also our options at the moment in the front is not helping too much to put more fire.
“We had to hold the substitutions because we knew we couldn’t play more than 20 minutes so I think it’s a fair result of what we saw in the pitch. Two teams very equal, third draw in the season, well the championship is open, let’s fight for it,” Cardoso concluded.
The title-chasing pack
Sundowns remain top of the PSL table with 22 points from 11 matches, but the gap is narrowing.
Sekhukhune United sit just two points behind, while Soweto giants Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are locked on 19 points in third and fourth, respectively, keeping the title race finely balanced.
League action continues
After dropping two valuable points at home, Cardoso and his team will regroup quickly as they prepare for their next challenge.
The Brazilians are set to host eighth-placed TS Galaxy in a midweek league clash at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday, 5 November, eager to bounce back and protect their lead at the top.