Mamelodi Sundowns cautioned 'you can't rely on Kaizer Chiefs to hold Orlando Pirates for you' as PSL title race intensifies 'Masandawana must do the job themselves'

Former Sundowns star Roger Feutmba has asked the Brazilians not to rely on anyone but to ensure they get the job done by themselves.

"Sundowns can't rely on Chiefs to hold Pirates for them; we have to do it ourselves. If as Sundowns, we're going to win the league this season, then we need to focus on winning all our remaining games," Feutmba told KickOff.

"It should not be about the Soweto Derby; we must do the job ourselves as Sundowns because even Chiefs can still win it this season. This weekend’s games are not easy, but a team like Sundowns is used to pressure because the mandate of the club is that you must win everything. Pressure is what makes a big team," he added.

"To achieve what you want, you must put up with pressure. Sundowns have what it takes to win this season's league title. They are a strong team. It's just that in football, there are always challenges. We have quality players who will go there and compete and win the league."