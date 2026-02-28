Mamelodi Sundowns cautioned 'you can't rely on Kaizer Chiefs to hold Orlando Pirates for you' as PSL title race intensifies 'Masandawana must do the job themselves'
Title race at high speed
The Premier Soccer League title race is taking a very interesting turn, given that four teams are firmly in contention. Unlike before, when Mamelodi Sundowns were a force to reckon with and only Orlando Pirates pushed them hard, this season, the race is tighter.
Currently, Downs and Bucs are joint league leaders, but the former only sits at the top because of a superior goal difference. Third-placed Sekhukhune United and fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs, as well as AmaZulu, in fifth, are not relenting either, making the race even more entertaining.
Sundowns warned
Former Sundowns star Roger Feutmba has asked the Brazilians not to rely on anyone but to ensure they get the job done by themselves.
"Sundowns can't rely on Chiefs to hold Pirates for them; we have to do it ourselves. If as Sundowns, we're going to win the league this season, then we need to focus on winning all our remaining games," Feutmba told KickOff.
"It should not be about the Soweto Derby; we must do the job ourselves as Sundowns because even Chiefs can still win it this season. This weekend’s games are not easy, but a team like Sundowns is used to pressure because the mandate of the club is that you must win everything. Pressure is what makes a big team," he added.
"To achieve what you want, you must put up with pressure. Sundowns have what it takes to win this season's league title. They are a strong team. It's just that in football, there are always challenges. We have quality players who will go there and compete and win the league."
Sekhukhune United challenge awaits Downs
The retired Cameroonian midfielder has also cautioned his former club about Babina Noko, whom they are set to take on on Sunday.
To Feutmba, the game is an opportunity for the Brazilians to widen the gap at the top because the Soweto derby is likely to end in a draw.
"I have watched Sekhukhune play a few times; they are a good team, so it is not going to be an easy game on Sunday," he argued.
“Pirates are doing well even though they are not as consistent as Sundowns. They are a good team and play good football.
"Sundowns stand a good chance of opening the gap a bit this weekend because most of the games between Chiefs and Pirates finish in a draw."
Soweto derby raises stakes
Chiefs are set to host their arch-rivals, Pirates, at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. This season's derby is set to attract more attention given that the points that will be fought for might end up deciding the fate of the title race in the end.
Both Soweto giants are keen to win the highly anticipated fixture in order to rise from their recent ruins.