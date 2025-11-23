+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Sthembiso Nkabinde

Mamelodi Sundowns avoid potential banana peel, Stellenbosch FC snatch crucial win while Kaizer Chiefs flop in Egypt! Mixed bag of results for South African teams in CAF

It was almost the perfect weekend for Mzansi sides in continental football. Mamelodi Sundowns were in CAF Champions League action on Saturday, while Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs did duty in the Confederation Cup on Sunday. Downs, although slightly underwhelming, managed to beat Orlando Pirates slayers Saint Eloi-Lupopo at home. Stellies, meanwhile, left it late to see off Otoho d’Oyo. It was then over to Amakhosi to ensure South African teams completed a perfect outing in the CAF interclub competition, but they disappointed.

Almost all of Mzansi would have been hoping for Amakhosi to finish the job in their Sunday evening encounter, but it proved to be a bridge too far. Playing away from home, in front of a somewhat intimidating crowd, the Glamour Boys could not get a favourable result, despite putting up a valiant effort. In a period when SA football seems to be on the rise, a lot is expected from the clubs representing the country on the continent. Last season, the likes of Sundowns and Pirates went deep in the Champions League, while Stellies also did the same in the Confederation Cup. This term, Chiefs are expected to fly the country’s flag high alongside Downs and Stellies in the absence of Bucs in the CAF interclub competitions. The Soweto giants, though, will not be too disheartened as they have plenty more opportunities to redeem themselves and mount a strong challenge for the Confederations Cup. As for Downs and Stellies, it was a positive start, but they will need to keep improving as sterner tests lie ahead in their respective journeys.   

Here, GOAL dissects the performances of the local teams in the Champions League as well as the Confederation Cup and looks ahead to what comes next.

  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    Sundowns show Pirates how it’s done 

    Sundowns were once again slightly underwhelming, based on the standards the Tshwane giants have set in previous campaigns.

    They did find a way in the end, but the harsh reality is that they must improve significantly if they are to go far in the competition again this season.

    Sundowns got their campaign off to a winning start at home, securing a 3-1 win over Lupopo, who eliminated Pirates from the same competition. 

    A brace by Nuno Santos and another goal from Marcelo Allende were enough to see Downs avoid a potential banana peel, but they lacked cohesion and a killer instinct.    

    Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso can hardly afford to slip up, especially in this competition, as he is already skating on thin ice given his side’s lacklustre performances so far this season.

    Although Cardoso would have been pleased with the win, there will be a bit of concern behind closed doors regarding his side’s wastefulness and lack of conviction in their overall game.

  • Ashley Cupido, Stellenbosch FCBackpagepix

    Stellies off to winning start 

    Steve Barker’s Stellenbosch FC started their Confederation Cup group stage campaign with a late 1-0 win over Otoho d'Oyo at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium. 

    Although they played in a dead-silent venue, without any home support, Barker’s men did not seem to be affected as they pulled off an impressive win.

    Stellies were forced to play this fixture in Polokwane as DHL Stadium and Athlone Stadium are not available at this time, something that would not have pleased Barker.

    Nevertheless, it was a late goal from striker Ashley Cupido that saw Stellies ensure that all three points remained in Mzansi as he fired home from close range. 

    Stellies have built themselves a reputation in recent years and they seem determined to continue punching above their weight in this competition.

    Last season, they came close to reaching the final of this competition, losing out to Fadlu Davids’ Simba SC in the semi-finals and will be eager to go one better this time.

  • Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Chiefs disappoint!

    Out of the three Mzansi representatives on the continent this weekend, Chiefs were the only team that could not produce the goods.

    They suffered a 2-1 loss to Al Masry in their Confederation Cup group stage opener on Sunday evening, playing away from home.

    The Glamour Boys started the match positively, as they remained resolutely defensive while producing a few bright moments in attack.

    They let themselves down in the second half as their captain and goalkeeper, Brandon Petersen, made a foul in the area to concede a penalty, which Bonheur Mugisha stuck firmly away to make it 1-0.

    They equalised not too long later through Dillan Solomons, but their hearts were broken at the death as Masry bagged the winner when Mohamed Hashem pounced on a mis-timed clearance by Inacio Miguel. 

  • Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    What it all means 

    Chiefs are pointless in Group D, and their next matches will take on even greater importance as they hope to record their first points in a bid to make it out of the group stages. 

    Their group contains the likes of Zesco United of Zambia, as well as another Egyptian giant, Zamalek.

    As for Sundowns, their win over Lupopo moved them to the top of Group C ahead of second-placed Al Hilal of Sudan, who beat Rulani Mokwena’s MC Alger 2-1 on Friday.

    Stellies are also in a positive position in their group, sitting second behind Sead Ramovic’s CR Belouizdad with three points.

  • Themba Zwane and Rhulani Mokwena, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    What comes next?

    On Sunday, 30 November, the spotlight shifts to FNB Stadium as Chiefs welcome Egyptian giants Zamalek for their second group-stage encounter.

    Stellenbosch will be away from home against Sigida Black Stars from Tanzania, a match they will be confident of winning despite being on enemy territory.

    Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the Rhulani Mokwena-Sundowns meeting when the Brazilians face their former coach, who is now in charge of MC Alger. The match will take place on Friday.    

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

