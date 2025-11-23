+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Celine Abrahams

‘Inacio Miguel's leg is still flying off to the Mediterranean Sea! This loss is all on the coaches; Kaizer Chiefs have young players and new signings but still play players who have always been inconsistent and cost the team games! Even the DDC plays far better than this!’ - Fans

Amakhosi’s CAF Confederation Cup journey began with heartbreak, as they suffered a late setback in their opening Group D clash against Al Masry at Suez Stadium on Sunday, 23 November. Despite moments of resilience and a spirited equaliser, defensive lapses proved costly in the closing stages, leaving the Glamour Boys empty-handed in Egypt.

Kaizer Chiefs’ opening Group D clash against Al Masry was balanced through the first 45 minutes, with both sides probing but unable to break the deadlock as they went into halftime at 0‑0. The second half, however, delivered all the drama: Brandon Petersen’s penalty concession allowed Bonheur Mugisha to put the hosts ahead, before Dillan Solomons struck back with a brilliant equaliser.  

Yet Chiefs’ defensive frailties resurfaced late on. Mohamed Hashem’s header from a corner wasn’t dealt with, and Inacio Miguel’s mistimed clearance gifted Al Masry the decisive goal four minutes from stoppage time. Despite Amakhosi’s efforts to claw their way back, the match ended 2‑1 to the Egyptians. 

Here, GOAL takes a look at what fans had to say after the game.

  • Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    Coaches to take the blame

    This loss is all on the coaches. How are you starting Pule Mmodi, Ashley Du Preez, Thabo Cele and Inacio Miguel in 2025? They have young players and new signings but still play players who have always been inconsistent and cost the team games. Favouritism will get them sacked. - Thapelo 

  • Zitha Kwinika and Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Miguel the weakest link, but no need to panic

    No need to panic. We still have five games to go. We just need to fix those errors we have at the back. Inacio Miguel was our weakest link from the second half. He plays with lots of emotions, but other than that we will beat this team handsomely here back home. Our boys tried to be honest. - Sirgoated 

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, September 2025Backpage

    Decisions costing Chiefs

    They have a winning team that’s proper but they decided to start Mmodi and Du Perez and with the worst defender like Miguel, then you shouldn’t be surprised when you don’t win. - Selebalo Mmereki 

  • Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Miguel’s leg went flying

    Inacio Miguel's leg is still flying off to the Mediterranean Sea! - Tsoga Motho 

  • Aden McCarthy, Bradley Cross and Ashley du Preez, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Certain players need to be benched

    When you go away and make the home team struggle then you are on the right track. This result should not fool people, we were good. Just a few individuals like Mmodi, Du Preez and Miguel let us down. On to the next, guys. Although, I’m not happy with losing due to individual mistakes. - Coco_Smooth 

  • Eduwo Kingsley, Al Masry & Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    The defence gifted Al Masry points

    Our defence is not sure, this team was beatable and we donated three points. We move to the next game. - TboyMP 

  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Give the young players a chance

    Jose Riveiro went all the way in CAF with Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota but we must settle for Mmodi and Du Preez because ‘they have experience’. These coaches are the ones to blame for that weak attacking minded starting 11 instead of putting at least a player like Mfundo Vilakazi to help create. - KeorapetseKenn3


  • Abderrahim Deghmoum, Al Masry & Bradley Cross, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Chiefs could’ve collected maximum points

    Poor tactics, poor display of football against a very poor team. Why do you continue to apply a pragmatic approach against an opponent that is clearly very weak and showing no sign of threat whatsoever? - Oz_Lindokuhle 

  • Pule Mmodi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Bench Mmodi & Du Preez

    We will never win games with Mmodi and Du Preez in the starting lineup, Vilakazi has proven that he can create chances for us, so why bench him? - Martin Mavhunga 

  • Jose Riveiro, Al Ahly, November 2025Backpage

    Sign Jose Riveiro

    Jose Riveiro is in the country, without a club. We are enough with these interns, this season can still be salvaged, bring him please. This poor display by Kaizer Chiefs is not football, even our DDC team plays far better than this. - REAL

CAF Confederations Cup
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Zamalek SC crest
Zamalek SC
ZAM