‘Inacio Miguel's leg is still flying off to the Mediterranean Sea! This loss is all on the coaches; Kaizer Chiefs have young players and new signings but still play players who have always been inconsistent and cost the team games! Even the DDC plays far better than this!’ - Fans

Kaizer Chiefs’ opening Group D clash against Al Masry was balanced through the first 45 minutes, with both sides probing but unable to break the deadlock as they went into halftime at 0‑0. The second half, however, delivered all the drama: Brandon Petersen’s penalty concession allowed Bonheur Mugisha to put the hosts ahead, before Dillan Solomons struck back with a brilliant equaliser.

Yet Chiefs’ defensive frailties resurfaced late on. Mohamed Hashem’s header from a corner wasn’t dealt with, and Inacio Miguel’s mistimed clearance gifted Al Masry the decisive goal four minutes from stoppage time. Despite Amakhosi’s efforts to claw their way back, the match ended 2‑1 to the Egyptians.

Here, GOAL takes a look at what fans had to say after the game.

