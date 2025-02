The Brazilians effected revenge on the Rockets with a big win at home and that triggered some talking points in SA football.

Iqraam Rayners grabbed a brace as Mamelodi Sundowns beat TS Galaxy 4-1 in a Premier Soccer League match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The result saw the Brazilians restoring their 12-point lead on the standings on an evening they revenged over TS Galaxy who beat them 1-0 last week.

Fans took to social media to discuss what transpired and GOAL runs through what they were saying.