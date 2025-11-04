Mamelodi Sundowns & Rhulani Mokwena re-union: Themba Zwane urges fans to welcome coach with open hands since 'you can't choose who to play' in CAF Champions League
The Mokwena-Sundowns re-union
Mamelodi Sundowns are the only team that will represent South Africa in the CAF Champions League following the elimination of Orlando Pirates.
Masandawana, last year's finalists, were placed in Group C alongside Al Hilal, TP MC Alger, and FC ST Eloi Lupopo, the team that eliminated Orlando Pirates in the second preliminary qualifying round of the competition.
Interestingly, MC Alger are under coach Rhulani Mokwena, who unceremoniously left the Brazilians two seasons ago.
This will be the first time that the 38-year-old will be facing his former team with a different opponent.
- Backpage
Mokwena has done much for Sundowns
Masandawana captain Themba Zwane has opened up on coming up against Mokwena, who served the team from 2014 to 2017, initially as an assistant coach.
He resumed the role from 2020 to 2022 before getting the main head coach chance from 2022, serving for two years before leaving.
Zwane is among the players who have served for a long time under Mokwena, and has since urged all associated with the club to show their former tactician respect.
"We have so much respect for him. He has done a lot for the club and we love him,” the veteran South Africa international told the media.
“As players, we’ve learned a lot from him when he was here, so I think we will welcome him with open hands," he added.
- Backpage
You can't choose who to meet
Zwane has further stated his team is ready for the journey against their opponents since they had no option to dictate who to face.
“That’s Champions League for you, you can’t choose who you want to play, but it is an exciting group," the 36-year-old added.
"We have a good team to compete with quality players, we have to bring our A game to all the matches, and try to put the team where it can qualify for the next round.
“Lupopo, we watched them against [Orlando] Pirates and we will analyse them again, we know what to do and what to expect from them. Coach Rulani is a good coach, and we know him and he knows us.
"It will be an exciting game to watch when we play against them. But for us, we will go there to win the game, not to prove a point but to put the team in the right position to qualify," he concluded.
- Backpagepix
Last shot for Miguel Cardoso
Coach Cardoso was appointed as Masandawana coach to help them win the CAF Champions League.
Prior to his appointment, the club had struggled to get into the final, falling in the semi-final twice under Rhulani Mokwena.
Last season, the tactician helped the Brazilians reach the final but failed to deliver the title. Chances are high that he might be relieved of his duties if he fails to win the continental crown.