Mamelodi Sundowns & Rhulani Mokwena re-union: Themba Zwane urges fans to welcome coach with open hands since 'you can't choose who to play' in CAF Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns are the only team that will represent South Africa in the CAF Champions League following the elimination of Orlando Pirates.

Masandawana, last year's finalists, were placed in Group C alongside Al Hilal, TP MC Alger, and FC ST Eloi Lupopo, the team that eliminated Orlando Pirates in the second preliminary qualifying round of the competition.

Interestingly, MC Alger are under coach Rhulani Mokwena, who unceremoniously left the Brazilians two seasons ago.

This will be the first time that the 38-year-old will be facing his former team with a different opponent.