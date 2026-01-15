Mamelodi Sundowns and PSL side in advanced talks as experienced defender is set to leave and join former Kaizer Chiefs coach

Premier Soccer League giants Mamelodi Sundowns and their opponents Stellenbosch FC are rumoured to be in advanced talks over the transfer of Mosa Lebusa.

According to SABC Sport, Downs and Stellies have held talks over the 33-year-old defender who is expected to switch sides in the January transfer window.

According to SABC Sports, both clubs have agreed in principle to either loan or permanently transfer Lebusa, with further clarity expected once negotiations are concluded in the coming days.

This season, Lebusa has managed just nine appearances across all competitions, even though the season has reached the halfway mark.