Mamelodi Sundowns and PSL side in advanced talks as experienced defender is set to leave and join former Kaizer Chiefs coach
Defender set to leave Downs
Premier Soccer League giants Mamelodi Sundowns and their opponents Stellenbosch FC are rumoured to be in advanced talks over the transfer of Mosa Lebusa.
According to SABC Sport, Downs and Stellies have held talks over the 33-year-old defender who is expected to switch sides in the January transfer window.
According to SABC Sports, both clubs have agreed in principle to either loan or permanently transfer Lebusa, with further clarity expected once negotiations are concluded in the coming days.
This season, Lebusa has managed just nine appearances across all competitions, even though the season has reached the halfway mark.
Ndamane arrives at Sundowns
The Tshwane giants have been quite busy in the ongoing transfer window and have so far signed Monnapule Saleng and Brayan Leon. Bafana Bafana defender Khulumane Ndamane, 21, who signed for the Pretoria heavyweights in the previous window, has officially moved to the club from TS Galaxy.
With the arrival of Ndamane, it means Lebusa, who was already facing limited playtime, could become a fringe player.
In search of more minutes, the talks between Sundowns and Stellies are expected to give him a window to leave and get more minutes away from Chloorkop.
What will Lebusa bring to Stellenbosch?
Should the move materialise at the end of the day, Gavin Hunt, who was recently appointed as Stellies' head coach, will have a very experienced defender at his disposal.
Lebusa, who was signed by Masandawana from Ajax Cape Town, now called Cape Town Spurs, in 2018, has been part of Sundowns' success stories in recent seasons. However, he has fallen down the pecking order, with his involvement reducing each day under head coach Miguel Cardoso.
Lebusa is a seven-time league winner and is regarded as one of the dressing room leaders at Sundowns.
Stellenbosch in new era
Stellenbosch are expected to strengthen their squad further as it begins a new era under Hunt. The club's long-serving head coach, Steve Barker, recently left and joined Tanzanian giants Simba SC.
Hunt, who was sacked as Durban City tactician, landed the Stellies job, and he is expected to deliver.
Although they have lost Andre De Jong to Orlando Pirates, the Maroons have signed Wayde Jooste, a former Pirates defender.
As Stellenbosch looks forward to a new chapter in the post-Barker era, the club's Chief Executive Officer, Rob Benadie, is hopeful that Hunt is the man to lead them on the journey.
“We are proud of the quality of local and international candidates that applied for the position, and, after conducting a thorough process, our board is confident that we have secured the right head coach for Stellenbosch FC," Benadie said when Hunt was confirmed as the new man in charge.
“A winner by nature, Hunt is the longest-serving coach in the PSL and one of the most decorated coaches in South Africa, and he has a proven track record that aligns with the ambitions of the Club," he added.
“His player-centric approach and intimate knowledge of Western Cape and South African football were also impressive to observe and make him a natural fit in terms of aligning with the Club’s identity and long-term vision.”
Hunt honoured
On his part, the experienced tactician is happy that the club is already heading in the right direction, and he is happy to join them.
“I am honoured to be joining Stellenbosch FC at this exciting time. This is a forward-thinking club with a clear vision, and from my first conversations with the CEO and staff, I could sense the ambition and the support structures that are in place. This is crucial for any coach who wants to succeed," Hunt said.
“Stellenbosch have built something special in recent years, and I am motivated to build on that foundation. There’s plenty of work ahead of us, but I am energised by the challenge.
“The Winelands deserve success, and I’m committed to giving everything I have to bring silverware and memorable moments to our supporters.”