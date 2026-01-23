+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Teboho Mokoena and Abdelrazig Taha, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al HilalBackpage
Seth Willis

Mamelodi Sundowns 2-2 Al-Hilal Omdurman: 'Ronwen Williams dove like shot Dragon in Sarafina movie but Brayan Leon is like ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker Jasond Gonzalez'

Masandawana's quest to get maximum points against Blue Wave was unsuccessful as they ended up not capitalising on the home ground advantage. This was their second game in a row in Group C that they have failed to collect maximum points following their 0-0 draw with MC Alger of Rhulani Mokwena in Matchday two. The Brazilians have now managed a win and two draws in their pool.

Mamelodi Sundowns, twice, lost their lead to draw 2-2 with Al-Hilal Omdurman on Friday night at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Despite Masandawana's brilliant start, it was the visitors who took a lead, against the run of play, in the 15th minute. A cross from the left by Jean-Claude Girumugisha in the 15th minute was deflected by Khuliso Mudau on the path of Abdelrazig Omer, whose rocket was too much for goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.  

However, Nuno Santos picked the run of Arthur Sales in the 22nd minute, and the Brazilians did well to make it 1-1 despite the pressure from both the goalkeeper and his defender.

The hosts took a deserved lead in the 64th minute when a short corner ended with Marcelo Allende setting up Teboho Mokoena, who unleashed a rocket straight into the back of the net to put his team in front once again. Nevertheless, the Blue Wave responded six minutes later as the defenders failed to deal with a loose ball in the Masandawana zone, allowing Adama Coulibaly to pass the ball to Abdelrazig Omer, who had little problem beating Williams and making it 2-2.

Al Hilal were reduced to 10 men in the 85th minute when Emmanuel Flomo was sent off for a deliberate shove to the face, but the damage had already been done. Despite the draw, Masandawana remain top of the table with five points, the same as Al Hilal, while MC Alger and St Eloi Lupopo, who will be playing this weekend, have a point each.

Have a look at the reactions by the fans as sampled by GOAL.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
  • Aubrey Modiba, Ronwen Williams, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    We can't take Williams to World Cup

    Ronwen Williams, man, we can't be taking him to the World Cup. Thank you for the qualifiers, but we can't move forward - Ta Blade

    • Advertisement
  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns November 2025Backpage

    Mokwena's Sundowns used to play beautiful football, Cardoso must go

    Rhulani Mokwena used to play beautiful football with these players. Mamelodi Sundowns used to be feared by any team, but this current team of Cardoso looks ordinary. This guy must go -  Skutuphendu Candle

  • Khuliso Mudau, Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Is the issue our defense or the keeper?

    We seem to be conceding goals in every match we play. Is the issue with our defence or our goalkeeper? -  Philasande

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Lebo Mothiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Mothiba playing because Berg signed him!

    Lebo Mothiba and Tashreeq Matthews are only playing because they were signed by Flemming Berg. If it wasn't for that, they're not even Sundowns material, to be honest - Bonnie 

  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC AlgerWydad AC

    Mokwena ball missed?


    As a football supporter, the more you watch Sundowns play under Cardoso, the more you appreciate Rhulani Mokwena's ball - Ntsako Khoza

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Leon, another Gonzalez

    This new Mamelodi Sundowns striker, Brayan Leon, is just another Jasond Gonzalez - IDK

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans

    They thought it was Orbit College

    Mamelodi Sundowns saw a white kit and thought it's orbit College - Springle Jovis

  • Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    Williams fell like Dragon in Sarafina

    Ronwen Williams diving like Dragon after they shot him in Sarafina movie - Ernest Mogale Flur

0