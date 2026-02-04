Goal.com
Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026
Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 Gomora United: 'Miguel Cardoso must be seeing Sangoma to keep his job! Masandawana are slowly becoming Kaizer Chiefs; We miss beautiful football'

Although Miguel Cardoso fielded what can be described as a second-tier lineup, their overall performance was not convincing. This performance will only put the head coach under more pressure given that the Pretoria heavyweights dropped crucial points in the CAF Champions League.

Mamelodi Sundowns advanced to the Round of 16 of the Nedbank Cup after a 2-1 win over Gomora United on Tuesday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Peter Shalulile, who was leading the frontline after returning to the Sundowns starting lineup, struck in the 40th minute. The goal came courtesy of Kutlwano Lethlaku, who created space down the wing and sent a precise cross that the PSL all-time scorer connected to and scored. 

Downs' lead did not last long, as the National First Division side struck in the second minute of added time of the first half. Mpho Maoke equalised for Gomora United to leave the Tshwane giants stunned before the break.

Although the Alexandra-based outfit managed to keep Sundowns at bay in the early minutes of the second half, they eventually conceded when Thapelo Morena scored to help the PSL side reclaim their lead in the 61st minute.

After Downs' struggles to get past their second-tier rivals, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    Cardoso seeing Sangoma

    Cardoso must be seeing traditional healers, like, "Please let me keep my job." It only wins when the door is open. Coach + sangoma = unbeatable exit strategy - Asanda K Khqmbule

  • Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Downs becoming Amakhosi

    You slowly becoming Chiefs, trust the process - Grootman Zeero

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage

    Things are not rosy

    Things aren't rosy for Sundowns. Didn't think one day I would celebrate a narrow win against a team like this one - Ps Sifiso Dlamini

  • Khuliso Mudau, Tashreeq Mathews, Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage

    Something is wrong

    Nah, something is wrong with Sundowns.... Sundowns that I know could have scored 5+ goals against these kinds of teams - MJ Malose

  • Thlopie Motsepe, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Please, chairman, listen to us

    The late Alax Shakoana once said, 'Mamelodi Sundowns supporters know football... so please, Chairman, listen to our voice.' Sundowns don't have a coach... we really miss our beautiful team' - Lunah Downs Kelepa

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Frustrated

    Frustrated with Sundowns' mentality, they take the lead by a single goal and instantly abandon attacking play. And start to focus on back passes to control the game unnecessarily. Cardoso's style of football is unattractive, and now we're always left hoping for the best - Lunga_BigArm

0