Mamelodi Sundowns advanced to the Round of 16 of the Nedbank Cup after a 2-1 win over Gomora United on Tuesday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Peter Shalulile, who was leading the frontline after returning to the Sundowns starting lineup, struck in the 40th minute. The goal came courtesy of Kutlwano Lethlaku, who created space down the wing and sent a precise cross that the PSL all-time scorer connected to and scored.

Downs' lead did not last long, as the National First Division side struck in the second minute of added time of the first half. Mpho Maoke equalised for Gomora United to leave the Tshwane giants stunned before the break.

Although the Alexandra-based outfit managed to keep Sundowns at bay in the early minutes of the second half, they eventually conceded when Thapelo Morena scored to help the PSL side reclaim their lead in the 61st minute.

After Downs' struggles to get past their second-tier rivals, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.