Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 MC Alger: 'Brayan Leon is perfect for mud football as his goals come from chaos! Rhulani Mokwena is a plumber & Miguel Cardoso doesn't rate him but lazy Arthur Sales is important for Masandawana'

Mamelodi Sundowns delivered when it mattered as they beat Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger 2-0 in the CAF Champions League fixture on Saturday in Tshwane.

Brayan Leon set the ball rolling in the sixth minute after capitalising on the rebound from the goalkeeper who had kept Arthur Sales' rocket out following poor defending by his teammates.

The Colombian, who joined the Brazilians in the January transfer window, then guided home a cross from Aubrey Modiba just after the hour mark to ensure his team finished second in Group C with nine points, two less than Al-Hilal Omdurman.

MC Alger and St Eloi Lupopo finished in the last two positions in the pool.

