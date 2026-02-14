Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns vs MC AlgerBackpage
Seth Willis

Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 MC Alger: 'Brayan Leon is perfect for mud football as his goals come from chaos! Rhulani Mokwena is a plumber & Miguel Cardoso doesn't rate him but lazy Arthur Sales is important for Masandawana'

It was a game of intense tension for both teams and their supporters, since neither could afford defeat in their bid to make the knockout phase. The Brazilians needed maximum points to make the last eight, while the People's Club could afford a draw at Loftus Versfeld Stadium thanks to the recent results in Group C.

Mamelodi Sundowns delivered when it mattered as they beat Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger 2-0 in the CAF Champions League fixture on Saturday in Tshwane. 

Brayan Leon set the ball rolling in the sixth minute after capitalising on the rebound from the goalkeeper who had kept Arthur Sales' rocket out following poor defending by his teammates.

The Colombian, who joined the Brazilians in the January transfer window, then guided home a cross from Aubrey Modiba just after the hour mark to ensure his team finished second in Group C with nine points, two less than Al-Hilal Omdurman.

MC Alger and St Eloi Lupopo finished in the last two positions in the pool.

Have a look at what the fans said after the game, as sampled by GOAL.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
  • Arthur Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    Lazy Sales is important

    The work Sales does off the ball goes unnoticed, his general demeanour looks like he’s a lazy player, and I think that’s what deceives a whole lot of opposition defences. Very important player for Mamelodi Sundowns, I hope he continues growing - Kanyisa Madalane

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-AFR-2025-ZAF-PRESSERAFP

    Broos is at Loftus Versfeld!

    Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is watching the Mamelodi Sundowns game instead of the Orlando Pirates one - Mpho Sekat

  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC AlgerMC Alger

    Horrible MC Alger?

    The game between Mamelodi Sundowns and MC Alger is just boring. Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger are horrible - Katleho

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Arthur Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    R60M more for Sales? Pay it!

    If there’s a need for another R60 million for Arthur Sales, pay it. This is the Sundowns we have been crying for, high intensity, less play in our half - with useless backpasses, more in the opposition, and more entries in the opposition box - Vincy

  • Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    Disappointing Modiba

    Aubrey Modiba, wearing R5000 boots, but cannot deliver a good cross standing alone without an opponent, is really disappointing - Gregory

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans, December 2024 Backpagepix

    Where was this team?

    Where was this Mamelodi Sundowns team and its fighting spirit in the last couple of months? - ZA Lady

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns

    Leon delivers from chaos?

    This Brayan Leon fella is perfect for the mud football that is played here in Africa. All of his goals come from chaos - Leon 

  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC AlgerBackpage

    Plumber Mokwena?

    Rhulani Mokwena is a plumber; he will not stay at MC Alger for long and will not forget Miguel Cardoso. His team is playing like they don't train together - Thapelo Mshengu

  • Miguel Cardoso and Nuno Santos, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Cardoso doesn't rate Mokwena

    Sundowns subbed in 36-year-old Themba Zwane. Miguel Cardoso doesn't rate Rhulani Mokwena - Beverly Shai

  • Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Cardoso finds his team!

    Miguel Cardoso has finally found his main starting line-up. What a balanced Sundowns team. Morena brings in something special for Mudau not to be too adventurous, putting us at risk during a break - Mnca-Mnce

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
0