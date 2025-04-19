Mamelodi Sndowns vs Al Ahly Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about Downs' clash against the Red Devils in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Mamelodi Sundowns are determined to get off to a strong start at home in the first leg of the Caf Champions League semi-finals against Al Ahly.

They’ll be looking to go one step further than last season, where they were knocked out at this stage of the competition.

Masandawana head into the clash after a disappointing Nedbank Cup exit at the hands of Kaizer Chiefs.

Coach Miguel Cardoso is expected to field his strongest available XI in hopes of securing a positive result before the decisive second leg in Cairo.

GOAL brings you all the key details ahead of this massive showdown between the Brazilians and the Red Devils.