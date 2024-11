The Brazilians were stunned by the PSL newboys in what was a David versus Goliath affair in Bloemfontein.

Magesi FC edged Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 to clinch the Carling Knockout title at Toyota Stadium on Saturday.

It was a shocking result as Premier Soccer League newboys Magesi came from behind to secure victory.

Fans reacted to the result and GOAL takes a look at what they were discussing regarding the big final.