Maddy Cusack's family accuse Sheffield United of causing an 'unacceptable' delay to inquest into her death

Cusack's family have launched a stinging attack on the football club, accusing them of being responsible for an "unacceptable" delay to the inquest into her death.

Cusack, who was the first female player to reach 100 appearances for the Blades, tragically took her own life in September 2023. The long-awaited inquest, which is intended to establish the official circumstances surrounding her passing, was finally scheduled to take place this week. However, in a devastating blow to her parents and siblings, the proceedings have been vacated and pushed back by another five months.

During a tense pre-inquest review hearing at Chesterfield Crown Court on Monday, the emotional toll of the postponement was laid bare. The family’s legal representative, Dean Armstrong KC, did not hold back in his assessment of why the adjournment was necessary, pointing the finger squarely at Sheffield United.

Mr Armstrong described the situation as "extremely disappointing" and argued that the club’s late submission of evidence had left the family in an impossible position. He told the court that it was "unacceptable" that, just a week before Christmas, Cusack’s grieving relatives found themselves "having to get to grips with a 699-page document" which the club had submitted on December 15.

The sheer volume of the documentation, combined with the timing over the festive period, meant that the legal team and the family had insufficient time to review the material properly before the scheduled hearing date. Mr Armstrong emphasised the human cost of these procedural delays, stating that the extended wait for answers and the stress of the sudden document dump has had a detrimental impact on the family’s health.