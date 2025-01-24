James McClean Wrexham 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

'He's a machine' - Phil Parkinson hails James McClean after Wrexham star shines for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side against Birmingham a matter of hours after horror car crash

James McClean has been hailed as a “machine” after starring for Wrexham against Birmingham a matter of hours after being involved in a car accident.

  • Irishman involved in car accident
  • Declared himself fit for duty
  • Typically energetic versus Blues
