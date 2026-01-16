Luis Enrique gives approval to 'orange card' proposal with PSG boss in favour of sin-bin introduction

The debate surrounding the future of football's disciplinary systems has been reignited by one of the game's most high-profile tacticians. The PSG coach has publicly voiced his support for the implementation of a "sin-bin" style punishment, suggesting that the sport cannot afford to stand still while other codes evolve. Speaking ahead of his side's crucial Ligue 1 clash with Lille, the Spaniard argued that any measure capable of promoting attacking football and improving the spectacle for supporters should be seriously considered.

When pressed on the specific proposal of an "orange card" - a hypothetical sanction that would see a player removed from the field for a 20-minute period before being allowed to return - he did not shy away from the idea. Unlike the traditional yellow and red cards, an orange card would introduce a "power play" dynamic similar to rugby union or ice hockey, potentially punishing cynicism without ruining a contest entirely.

"We must continue to search for things like this," Luis Enrique told the gathered media. "It's important to keep evolving as a sport. As long as there are possibilities to improve, to find a more attacking football [which is] more attractive for the supporters."