Luis Diaz 'clearly' didn't deserve red card for Achraf Hakimi foul as Toni Kroos criticises referee for key decision in Bayern Munich win

Speaking on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast, Kroos was emphatic in his belief that the referee made the wrong call. “For me, it’s clear: it wasn’t a red card,” Kroos said, insisting that the referee “let Hakimi’s injury have too much of an influence on his assessment of the play.”

The German argued that the challenge itself, while forceful, did not indicate malicious intent from Diaz. “If Hakimi had gotten up after the challenge, nobody would have reviewed the play.”

Kroos also turned his attention toward the role of the VAR team, suggesting that replay slow-motion angles can distort reality, “In situations like these, the referee should judge the action itself, not the consequences.”

His position echoed the sentiment of several Bayern players, including Joshua Kimmich and Josip Stanisic, who suggested that the injury may have influenced the decision. However, Kimmich admitted upon reflection that “seeing the replay and how he catches him, you can understand the referee showing a red card.”