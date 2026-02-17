Getty/GOAL
Inter boss Christian Chivu slammed for 'stupid' and 'unacceptable' attack on Pierre Kalulu after red card in controversial win against Juventus
Spalletti rages at insult
The toxic aftermath of the Derby d'Italia has spilled over into the midweek preparations, with the war of words between Juventus and Inter showing no signs of abating. While Spalletti should have been solely focused on his side’s crucial Champions League play-off clash against Galatasaray, the Juventus manager was instead forced to address a perceived lack of class from the opposition dugout. The tension boils down to comments made by Inter's Chivu, who reportedly insulted Kalulu in the tunnel following the defender's dismissal during Juve's agonizing 3-2 defeat.
Spalletti, clearly still stinging from a loss defined by officiating controversy, took exception to the former Romanian international kicking a player when he was down. Chivu allegedly branded Kalulu "stupid" for getting sent off, a remark that Spalletti feels ignores the reality of the injustice suffered by his defender.
"I wouldn't have expected Kalulu to be called a fool by Chivu. He is being called foolish after two colossal wrongs. It is not acceptable, or perhaps I should also talk about the Inter players..." Spalletti told Sky Sport. The use of the Tuscan slang 'bischero' highlights the personal nature of Spalletti's frustration, as he suggested the Nerazzurri staff should look closer to home before criticizing others given the contentious nature of their victory.
The Bastoni simulation scandal
The flashpoint that ignited this entire saga occurred in the 42nd minute at the San Siro, a moment that pundits are already calling one of the season's biggest officiating blunders. With Juventus holding their own, Kalulu was shown a second yellow card following an incident with Bastoni. However, replays immediately vindicated the Frenchman, showing he made no meaningful contact with the Inter defender. Bastoni’s theatrical collapse convinced referee Federico La Penna otherwise, and because VAR protocols strictly forbid intervention on yellow card offenses, the injustice stood.
Juventus were forced to play over half the match with 10 men, eventually succumbing to a 90th-minute winner from Piotr Zielinski. The result, and the manner in which it was achieved, has mobilised the highest ranking officials at the Allianz Stadium. In a show of unity, director Giorgio Chiellini and CEO Damien Comolli stepped in to handle post-match media duties to protect their manager and condemn the officiating.
"What happened is unacceptable. We are here and not Luciano Spalletti for this very reason," Chiellini stated, making it clear the club was in a state of open revolt against the decision. Comolli doubled down on the sentiment, framing the incident as a black mark on the league itself. "It was a total injustice. Juve have lost three points, but Italian football has lost even more. The first message is for our fans - I’m sorry for what they saw. We cannot fight, win, or play under these circumstances."
Referee designator admits 'clear error'
Gianluca Rocchi, the Serie A referee designator, broke silence to confirm that the officiating team had failed. Rocchi acknowledged that Kalulu was innocent of the foul, but directed his frustration at the systemic limitations of VAR and, more pointedly, the players who exploit them.
"We are very disappointed, both with La Penna’s decision, which was clearly wrong, and with the fact that VAR could not be used to rectify it," Rocchi told Ansa, validating Juventus' complaints.
However, Rocchi did not stop at an apology. He launched a scathing critique of the culture of simulation that plagues Italian football, accusing players of deliberately deceiving referees to gain unfair advantages. "La Penna is mortified and we sympathise with him, but I have to tell you the truth: he is not the only one who got it wrong, because there was a clear simulation," he added. "The latest in a long series in a league where they try everything they can to cheat us. I believe that someone should examine their conscience."
Moratti defends 'enthusiastic' Bastoni
While the refereeing body and Juventus are up in arms about the ethics of the game, the Inter camp has attempted to deflect the criticism surrounding Bastoni. Massimo Moratti, the legendary former Inter president, jumped to the defence of the player. Facing a storm of backlash on social media where Bastoni has been branded a "cheat," Moratti attempted to reframe the dive as a moment of competitive exuberance rather than cynical manipulation.
"Simulations are annoying... but this one by Bastoni was an 'enthusiastic' simulation; he made an incredible jump from an extension of the opponent's arm," Moratti told Radio Anch'io Sport. He went on to plead for leniency from Italy national team coach Gennaro Gattuso, suggesting the public shaming was punishment enough.
