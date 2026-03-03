Getty Images
Luciano Spalletti expected to commit to new Juventus contract as Serie A side plot 'clear plan' with ex-Italy coach
Juventus secures core squad alongside the manager
Juventus are swiftly moving to consolidate their long-term future under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti, especially after their recent European heartbreak. Following a series of successful contract renewals for key squad members, the Bianconeri hierarchy has turned its full attention to the man in the dugout. Appointed at the end of October and with his current short-term deal expiring on June 30, Spalletti is tasked with stabilising the team.
The club already finalised extensions for Turkish starlet Kenan Yildiz, experienced goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio and American midfielder Weston McKennie. With negotiations also underway for captain Manuel Locatelli and star striker Dusan Vlahovic, the message from the boardroom is clear. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Italy national team coach is seen as the absolute centre of the club's ongoing project, highlighting Juventus's strategic shift toward stability.
A two-year extension on the table for Spalletti
The push for Spalletti’s signature is transitioning from a mere courtship into a full-scale siege. Across all competitions, he has managed 27 matches, securing 14 wins and seven draws, though his tenure recently hit a stumbling block with their Champions League playoff elimination. Il Corriere dello Sport reports that the Juventus hierarchy want Spalletti's approval on a two-year extension to signal continuity.
A formal handshake is expected by mid-March, followed closely by the official signature. The ball is now in Spalletti's court to decide whether to accept the likely two-year deal running until June 2028, or opt for a single-season extension. Crucially, the club's choice was never dependent on Champions League qualification, allowing the management to speed up the renewal process with meetings potentially happening this week.
Heartbreak in Europe shifts focus to technical plan
For Spalletti, the decision to stay in Turin has never been purely about the financial package. He insists on building something exciting, a need highlighted by their painful 7-5 aggregate loss to Galatasaray. Despite winning the second leg 3-2 after leading 3-0 in regular time - thanks to goals from Locatelli, Federico Gatti and McKennie - a red card for Lloyd Kelly at the 48th minute saw an exhausted Juventus collapse in extra time.
To clear any lingering doubts following extra-time goals from Victor Osimhen and Baris Yilmaz that ended their European run, both parties are eager to reach an agreement swiftly. The former Italy coach prioritises work on the pitch, demanding the club bring in reinforcements for specific roles. He will ask for clarity on the plans for the near future with a salary expected between €4 million and €5m.
Building a sustainable future beyond the current campaign
As Juventus prepares for the final 11 fixtures of the Serie A season, locking down Spalletti serves as a necessary boost following the European disappointment. The domestic league race is incredibly tight; Juventus sits 6th in the table with 47 points, closely trailing Como (48), Roma (51), and Napoli (53). Despite the fierce battle for top-four spots, the club view the Tuscan coach as the ideal profile.
The most significant discussions will revolve around the sporting programs and the willingness to invest in players. By securing the coach alongside several key players simultaneously, the Bianconeri are attempting to create a unified front before the summer transfer window opens. With a clear plan in motion, Juventus is betting on experience to guide their evolution.
