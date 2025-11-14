Lucas Paqueta reveals betting scandal 'strengthened his marriage' as West Ham star explains how collapse of Man City deal mentally affected him

Paqueta is relieved to have removed a considerable distraction, but has told Globo of finding positivity in an unfortunate situation that could have broken lesser men and their relationships: "Without a doubt, it was a very difficult time, not only for me but for my family. My wife and I went through two long, painful years, but with a happy ending. This also strengthened our marriage, our history as a family: me, her, and the children. I'm happy it ended the way it did; I fought hard against it, and it's very difficult not being able to speak, to hear various narratives and not being able to tell your side of the story.

"It was difficult for me; I had psychological support to deal with all of this, with some of the problems. Now it's about enjoying this moment, being able to play a little lighter again, without this weight, without this fear, and being happy on the field."

Paqueta was heavily linked with Premier League giants City in 2023, but the betting case led to interest being shelved and no deal being agreed. He added on finding himself at the London Stadium rather than the Etihad: "Everyone knows that I really had a transfer to City. I probably would have signed the week I received the letter (from the Football Association). Professionally speaking, I lost that, that transfer, a leap in my career.

"Psychologically, I think that's where I was most affected, by the fear of this indecision, the uncertainty of my future, despite knowing who I am, what I do, what I've done. But, due to the circumstances of the investigations and the way the federation handled everything, it generated fear in us."

