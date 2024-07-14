'Once a loser, always a loser' - Gareth Southgate branded a 'colossal failure' as fans rip into England manager for 'horrific decision-making' in Euro 2024 final loss to Spain & call for his immediate sacking
England fans are laying the blame for their Euro 2024 final failure on manager Gareth Southgate, with some calling for him to be sacked.
- England beaten 2-1 in Euro 2024 final
- Second consecutive final loss for Southgate
- Fans blame manager for their defeat