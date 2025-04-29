Liverpool tipped to battle Man City for €45m Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso as Reds line up potential Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement
Liverpool have been linked with Juventus defender and Man City target Andrea Cambiaso as they target a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.
- Liverpool hold reported interest in Juventus full-back Cambiaso
- Man City also keen on Italy international
- Reds could be in market for Alexander-Arnold replacement