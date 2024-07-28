Ben Doak Liverpool 2023-24Getty Images
Richard Mills

Liverpool starlet Ben Doak weighing up Anfield exit with two Premier League clubs circling

LiverpoolBen DoakLeicesterPremier LeagueSouthamptonTransfers

Ben Doak is reportedly attracting interest from Leicester City and Southampton as Liverpool weigh up sending him out on loan.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Doak joined Liverpool from Celtic in 2022
  • Reds consider giving him minutes on loan
  • Leicester and Southampton interested
Article continues below