AFP
Why Liverpool are stalling in transfer push for €100m-rated RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande - explained
Diomande attracting Premier League interest
Diomande has enjoyed a breakout season in the Bundesliga after arriving at RB Leipzig for just €20 million (£17.2m/$21.6m) last summer. The teenager has scored seven goals and supplied four assists in 20 league matches in Germany's top flight this term, helping his side up to fourth in the table.
His form has not gone unnoticed, especially among Premier League teams. Liverpool and Manchester City are both thought to be keeping tabs on the situation, while Tottenham Hotspur supposedly lined him up as a replacement for Brennan Johnson, though that possibility never became a reality.
- Getty Images Sport
Why Liverpool will wait before making their move
While Liverpool are interested in Diomande, it appears that they will not make their move in the near future. Sacha Tavolieri reports that complications have arisen in their pursuit, as Diomande has a valid contract with his former agency that runs until 2027 that he signed before he decided to switch to Roc Nation.
That deal has tied up his image rights, which effectively means the Reds can't attempt a strike a deal with RB Leipzig until that legal mess is sorted out. How long that takes remains to be seen.
That might not be a terrible thing, given Liverpool still need their major summer signings to gel after a difficult season so far. While Hugo Ekitike has been close to an instant hit, Florian Wirtz has taken time to adapt to England's top flight. On the contrary, Alexander Isak was short of match fitness after his arrival from Newcastle United and later sustained an ankle injury which contained a fibula fracture. He is expected to play again at some point this season, potentially as early as March.
'I try to stay focused and calm'
Speaking to GOAL earlier this year, Diomande admitted he has been made aware of interest from the Premier League but added he tries not to think too far ahead.
"I'm trying to stay concentrated and listen to the coaching staff and to play my own game. People can see everything is going well, so I'm not gonna stop.
"My friends try to send it to me, but I try to stay focused and calm. For me, it was gonna take like, two or three years. I’m working hard as well, and I'm happy, like everything happens so quickly, and I hope to keep going until the season ends."
- Getty Images Sport
Liverpool need strong run after difficult campaign
Liverpool failed to match the heights they set themselves when they won the 2024-25 Premier League title. The Reds have 39 points from 25 matches this time around and are well off the pace being set by leaders Arsenal, with their primary focus now being qualifying for the Champions League.
They looked well set to pick up a second league win in a row when Dominik Szoboszlai fired in an incredible free-kick against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon. However, things quickly soured for Arne Slot's side as Bernardo Silva levelled the game before Erling Haaland put the Cityzens ahead with a 93rd-minute penalty. Szoboszlai was then sent off deep into stoppage time, meaning the Hungarian midfielder will miss the tough-looking trip to Sunderland on Wednesday night.
The Black Cats have enjoyed a wonderful campaign after being promoted up from the Championship and are in no danger of getting relegated, sitting 12 points above 18th-placed West Ham United.
Advertisement