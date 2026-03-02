Liverpool could perform sensational transfer U-turn & re-sign defender they let go last summer - and it'll cost them significantly more than sale price

While the pursuit of Quansah gains momentum, Arne Slot is also dealing with a major headache regarding Ibrahima Konate. The Frenchman’s current contract is winding down, and the club has reportedly set a spring deadline for the defender to commit his future to Anfield. Slot is desperate to keep the former RB Leipzig man to maintain a world-class partnership with Virgil van Dijk, but interest from Real Madrid continues to loom in the background as the defender enters the final months of his deal.

Addressing the situation, Slot recently told reporters: "We are in talks with him so that tells you what we want. It’s clear we would like him to stay but negotiations are ongoing so let’s see where that ends. We wouldn’t be in negotiations if we didn’t want him to stay. Ibou has had a very good spell recently. He had a lot of good games earlier in the season but then he was also part of the reason why we conceded a goal. His general performances were good but then a small mistake he made immediately led to a goal and so he was judged differently. But he is having a very good partnership with Virgil since I’ve been here and, just like Virgil, he has always been fit. These two are vital for us, not only because of the quality they have but because of the lack of options we have behind."