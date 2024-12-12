Lucas Clarke@lucasjclarke Instagram
Soham Mukherjee

Liverpool raid Man City for 16-year-old centre-back - just months after poaching Chelsea academy wonderkid

LiverpoolPremier LeagueTransfersManchester City

Liverpool have signed 16-year-old centre-back Lucas Clarke from Manchester City’s youth squad - just months after poaching a Chelsea wonderkid.

  • Liverpool scouts convince Clarke to choose Reds
  • Will continue his development with U16 squad
  • Signed Rio Ngumoha earlier from Chelsea
