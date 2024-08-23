Liverpool preparing blockbuster first offer for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite with Man Utd in danger of missing out on top target

Getty Images SportAditya GokhaleLiverpool preparing blockbuster first offer for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite with Man Utd in danger of missing out on top targetJ. BranthwaiteLiverpoolManchester UnitedEvertonPremier LeagueTransfersLiverpool are reportedly set to make a massive first bid for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLiverpool set to make bid for BranthwaiteReady to offer a bid worth £63m plus £7mMan Utd remain interested in Everton defenderArticle continues below